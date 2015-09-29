Description

This thematic evaluation assesses the extent to which the EIB’s Climate Action financing activity has contributed to promoting low-carbon growth within the EU28 over the period 2010-14. The evaluation focuses on the EIB’s lending activities relating to climate change mitigation. Mitigation concerns activities aiming to reduce or prevent greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), or sequester GHGs.

The timing of the evaluation was chosen to coincide with the key phases of the drafting of the new EIB Climate Action Strategy and the underlying Public Consultation. The findings of Evaluation support the three “strategic action areas” outlined in the Climate Action Strategy.