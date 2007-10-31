Description

EIB financing of operations in Objective 1 and Objective 2 areas in Germany, Ireland and Spain

This ex-post evaluation covers EIB financing of a sample of thirteen projects located in Germany, Ireland and Spain and eligible for EIB financing under 'regional development' and/or 'economic and social cohesion' during the period 1995-2006. The evaluation assessed the projects against the EIB's standard evaluation criteria (Relevance, Effectiveness, Efficiency, Sustainability and Environmental Impact), as well as the Bank's contribution and performance in these projects.