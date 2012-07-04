Description

The democratically elected Government of Tunisia is faced with unprecedented economic development challenges and opportunities. On the basis of an in-depth analysis of the economy (including competitiveness, employment and regional development), this study sets out a strategy comprising a short list of recommendations and a number of specific actions aimed at removing the principal obstacles to growth and improving the living conditions of the Tunisian people. The Tunisian authorities will decide which of these proposals will be fleshed out and implemented.

This study was financed by the FEMIP Trust Fund and carried out on behalf of the Tunisian Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation.