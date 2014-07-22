Description
This edition of EIB INFO puts the spotlight on projects that drive innovation and skills, but also highlights the value of innovation partnerships. We are partnering at EU and national level with private and public entities to develop new products, fill market gaps and support innovation and skills for a growing economy. In this way the EIB can help turn good ideas into concrete business opportunities.
- EIB in focus
- EIB in action
- Support for innovation and skills in figures
- “A benchmark for future operations”
- Investing in youth for better job opportunities in Spain
- Supporting educational equality with student loans in Hungary
- Project Campus takes off in France
- Enhancing mobile broadband services in Portugal
- ‘No shortage of great ideas and excellent science in Europe’
- Helping small innovative companies grow faster
- Developing innovative bio-products in Sardinia
- Innovative finance meets innovative pharma
- NEW@EIB