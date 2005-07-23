Description
- EIB's 2005 annual meeting: Governors endorse new strategic orientations
- The EIB Group and the Lisbon Agenda: the road ahead
- EIB's financing of human capital: don't overlook intangibles
- The EIB continues to support EU regional development policy
- The Investment Facility in 2004
- EIB opens first regional office in Africa
- Microfinance and the EIB
- The EIB beyond 2007: the treaty for the accession of Bulgaria and Romania
- Economic policy experts meet at the EIB
- EIB Senior Management Cadre appointments
- Public consultation on disclosure policy review
- Newly available EIB publications
- The 2005 EIB Forum