Description
- EIB Governors discuss future strategy "Stabilisation within the EU favours lending outside the Union"
- EIB in 2000
- EIB capital to be increased
- First EIB loan to Russia for cleaner Baltic Sea
- Cooperating to boost research amd development
- The EIB Group and the Commission meet Europe's audiovisual professionals in Cannes
- New environmental statement
- New Mediterranean Partnership Facility
- EIB Forum 2001
- Venture capital: EIF goes from strength to strength
- IFIs discuss SME support to enhance effectiveness
- Ex-post monitoring at the EIB: The Kenya Global Private Enterprise (GPE) Scheme
- Appointment
- EIB Directors' meeting in Cairo
- 2001 EIB prize awards