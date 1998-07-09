Description
- New financing schemes for SMEs: With its new scheme to facilitate access from SMEs to venture capital financing, the EIB is breaking new ground in close cooperation with national partner financing institutions.
- Public Private Partnerships: The range of PPPs the EIB can support has been widened under the ASAP-programme to include investments in the health and education areas.
- The EIB and the Community's institutional set-up: Maintaining close links with its fellow EU institutions, the EIB extends and diversifies its activities in a constantly changing economic and political environment.
- The role of the EIB in the ACP countries: Trends: increased lending to the private sector as well as stepping up of activities through financial intermediaries.
- Central European capital markets: The AAA rated EIB can contribute strongly to the development and deepening of the capital markets in Central Europe.
- EIB Forum 1998: Europe's Challenge: Investing for Jobs.
- Video to highlight 40 years of EIB