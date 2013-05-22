Description
Exceptional times call for exceptional measures. As the EU bank, we are stepping up our efforts to support growth and jobs. This edition of the EIB INFO seeks to show how projects we finance make a difference, whether by securing jobs with smaller businesses, by making sure important growth-driving infrastructure projects can go ahead, or by keeping up support for cutting-edge innovation and clean energy that help Europe retain its competitive edge on a global scale.
- EIB in focus
- EIB in action
- Support for growth and jobs in Europe 2012 highlights
- Innovative water solutions drive sustainability
- In Antwerp, life is like a box of chocolates
- Investing in people and ideas for innovation in healthcare
- Small businesses in Navarra
- Northwind: backing green energy and fostering technology leadership
- Funding and reassurance for Europe's largest on-shore wind farm
- Montpellier transport goes green in style
- Helping the creation of sustainable cities with an upgrade for Stockholm's metro
- Bringing clean and safe water to Kampala
- New@EIB