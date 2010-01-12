Description

The FEMIP countries encompass a land area of some 421 million hectares, of which just over 5% or 23.9 million hectares in 2007 were used for crop production. Desert occupies approximately 90% of total FEMIP land area, ranging from 20% in Lebanon, 59% in Israel to 95% in Algeria, Egypt and Jordan. Analysis of the physical and agroclimatic conditions prevalent in the FEMIP region indicates that only a relatively small proportion of land area is currently suited to biofuel feedstock production.