Description

The Ministry of Finance of the Syrian Arab Republic has requested advisory services from the EIB with a view to expanding medium and long-term financing of private sector investments projects in Syria through domestic lending institutions. The purpose of the Feasibility Study attached hereafter was to contribute to the preparation of such advisory services.

The overall objective of the FEMIP Technical Assistance mission for this project was hence to identify and compare strategic options that would contribute to expand medium and long-term financing of private sector investments projects in Syria through domestic lending institutions. This is in line with the overall goal of the FEMIP Technical Assistance Support Fund to accelerate and enhance sustainable private sector financing in the Mediterranean Partner Countries.

In a first phase, the consultant adopted an open approach whereby all existing and possible and available options were identified, evaluated and compared. If such a market and needs study is conclusive and the preferred options are endorsed by the Syrian authorities and the European Investment Bank, the second phase of the mission will be dedicated to elaborate in more detail a business plan for the retained option.