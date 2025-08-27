PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE

Release date: 19 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryACCEPTABLE BANK(S),FONDS EUROPEEN D'INVESTISSEMENT
Location
Description
Pan-European Lending Envelope (LE) Loan to support through securitisation EU small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, Climate action projects, and/or innovation financing as well as other policy objectives such as gender finance and affordable housing. The LE will achieve its objectives through the participation in senior and/or mezzanine tranches of securitsation structures issued by acceptable EU financial institutions. In addition, the LE envelope will support the objectives of the Savings & Investments Union.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 3000 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 27/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).