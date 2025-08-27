PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE

Reference: 20240902

Release date: 19 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),FONDS EUROPEEN D'INVESTISSEMENT

Pan-European Lending Envelope (LE) Loan to support through securitisation EU small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, Climate action projects, and/or innovation financing as well as other policy objectives such as gender finance and affordable housing. The LE will achieve its objectives through the participation in senior and/or mezzanine tranches of securitsation structures issued by acceptable EU financial institutions. In addition, the LE envelope will support the objectives of the Savings & Investments Union.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 3000 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 27/08/2025