BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025

Release date: 24 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBNP PARIBAS
Location
Description
The guarantee will help the intermediary provide new loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.
Objectives
The aim is to improve access to new loans for the target beneficiaries implementing projects in energy, transport and waste management. At least 25% of the total resources will be allocated to green projects.
Sector(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 581 million
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
