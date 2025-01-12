Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025

Reference: 20250112
Release date: 24 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BNP PARIBAS

Location

Description

The guarantee will help the intermediary provide new loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.

Objectives

The aim is to improve access to new loans for the target beneficiaries implementing projects in energy, transport and waste management. At least 25% of the total resources will be allocated to green projects.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 130 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 581 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

France Credit lines