BIGBANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MICRO-SMES

Reference: 20250642

Release date: 6 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BIGBANK AS

The operation involves a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) on an existing portfolio of consumer and/or SME loans and leases, aimed at supporting the financial intermediary's lending activities in the Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania). This marks not only EIB's first operation with the Promoter, but also their first securitisation. In an innovative manner, the transaction features assets from four different Member States (Finland and the three Baltic States) within the guaranteed pool. Furthermore, the operation will support the development of cohesion regions in the three Baltic States and will focus on financing micro-SMEs.

Objectives

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by Small and Medium sized enterprises.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 170 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 350 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary's capacity, systems and processes will be assessed for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 25/02/2026