SCB PL CA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Release date: 10 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySANTANDER CONSUMER BANK SA
Location
Description
The project consists of a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) covering the intermediary’s existing portfolio of consumer loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as well as private individuals in Poland.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the targeted final beneficiaries. More specifically, it will support their investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport (electric vehicles). Consequently, as a “green securitisation”, the operation will fully contribute to the EIB’s Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.
Sector(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
PLN 430 million (EUR 101 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 1204 million (EUR 283 million)
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
