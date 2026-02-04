BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS VI

Reference: 20250794

Release date: 4 February 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA

The consumer ABS cash transaction will support BBVA in financing projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (including MidCaps) in Spain.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". BBVA has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal