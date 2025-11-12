Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 463,520,905
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 463,520,905
Water, sewerage : € 463,520,905
Signature date(s)
5/01/2026 : € 463,520,905
Summary sheet

Release date
22 September 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/01/2026
20240806
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
CITY OF STOCKHOLM
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 5000 million (EUR 457 million)
SEK 19158 million (EUR 1751 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The operation will co-finance the ongoing Stockholm's wastewater collection and treatment investment plan for the period 2019-2031. The plan includes the construction of a wastewater collection tunnel and the upgrade and increase of capacity of the existing underground Henriksdal wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) together with the Sickla facility that will treat the total sewage inflows of the city applying more advanced technologies.

The project will co-finance Stockholm's wastewater collection and treatment investment plan which focuses on the upgrade and increase of the treatment capacity of the existing underground Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs), located at Sickla (primary treatment) and Henriksdal (secondary and tertiary treatment and sludge treatment), which will treat the sewage inflows of the whole city applying more advanced technologies. The operation also includes a sewage collection tunnel, which after decommissioning the Bromma WWTP, will collect all sewage at the western part of the city and transfer it to the new upgraded plants. This operation will enable more water to be treated with better water quality results before it is discharged into the Baltic Sea. Thanks to the new sewage treatment system, Stockholm can address the needs of the population growth in the future and higher, much stricter environmental requirements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will allow the promoter to fully meet the requirements of the revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (EU/2024/3019), and the Baltic Sea Action Plan (BSAP) recommendations WWTP's effluent, adopted by the HELCOM Contracting Parties in 2007 and updated in 2021. By reducing pollution of the receiving waters by outdated sewage treatment facilities, the project will have a positive impact on the immediate environment and the sensitive ecosystem of the Baltic Sea. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. According to the Promoter, the final EIA approval decision has been issued in 2019, the same year that the construction of the project started.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 November 2025
5 January 2026
Link to source
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Tung Trafik Bilaga 1 Tyréns Kompletterande luftutredning
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253656736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 3 (Ersätter Bilaga F2 i ansökan) Påverkansområden Jord och Berg
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253679367
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 6 Historiska Data Koviks Udde
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253675597
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Naturvärdesinventering inför bergtunnel
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253671039
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Kompletterande Riskanalys – Lokala Konfliktpunkter
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253670479
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 10 PM Ändringar avloppstunnel
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253681901
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 2 (ersätter Bilaga F9 till MKB – Åtgärdsplan för Inläckage i tunnelanläggning daterad 20150615)
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253671888
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 5 Tekniska och ekonomiska förutsättningar för andra begränsningsvärden
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253677294
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 8 PM naturvärden och ekologiska spridningssamband
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253678704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Riskanalys Yttre Miljö
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253668790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 4 PM Natura 2000
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253676104
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 7 Systematiskt arbete med felkopplingar
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253672597
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Samrådsredovisning Stockholms Framtida Avloppsrening
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253680670
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Luktutredningar i samband med utbyggnad av tunnelsystem och reningsverk
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253667576
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Teknisk Beskrivning för Vattenverksamhet och Hamnvervksamhet
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253670478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Ledningsnät - slutrapport
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253677481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253668983
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 9 Konsekvensbedömning miljö-Komplettering
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253527199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Stockholms recipienter - Påverkan av Stockholms framtida avloppsrening
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253681298
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT -- Barnkonsekvensanalys Stockholms framtida avloppsrening
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253677005
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Transporters påverkan på luftmiljön i byggskedet
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253669817
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Tillfällig Hamn Eolshäll Konsekvensbeskrivning ur ett Miljöperspektiv för Vattenverksamhet och Hamnverksamhet
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253674010
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Fullskaleförsök transporter Bromma
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253668702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Kompletteringar
Publication Date
25 Oct 2025
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253680359
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
Publication Date
18 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253805965
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240806
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
