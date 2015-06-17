Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 46,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 46,500,000
Energy : € 46,500,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2016 : € 46,500,000
Other links
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 1: Region de Tunia
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 3: Region Nord
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projects de transport d'electricité - LOT 2: Region du Cap Bon
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et de compensation
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et compensation
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Française)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Arabe)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2016
20140184
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
SOCIETE TUNISIENNE DE L'ELECTRICITE ET DU GAZ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 46 million
EUR 110 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is a multi-component investment programme encompassing 17 electricity transmission schemes geographically dispersed throughout Tunisia. Overall the project comprises the construction of 6 new substations, the extension of 11 existing substations, the erection of 43 km of overhead lines and the installation of 53 km of underground cables.

The main purpose of the project is to integrate new conventional power generation facilities into the grid, to reinforce the interface to the distribution grid and ultimately to contribute to catering for the electricity demand of the country that over the coming years is projected to grow at a pace of 4-5%/year. The project will essentially help to improve the availability of power supply, which is crucial for the economic development of the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Five schemes under the scope of the project, if implemented in the EU, would fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The Bank will require the promoter to carry out environmental and social impact assessments for such schemes and to implement the resulting mitigating and/or compensation measures.

The project is in the public sector and is therefore subject to public procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 1: Region de Tunia
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 3: Region Nord
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projects de transport d'electricité - LOT 2: Region du Cap Bon
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et de compensation
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et compensation
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Française)
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Arabe)
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 1: Region de Tunia
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64339172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 3: Region Nord
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64339919
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66002402
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projects de transport d'electricité - LOT 2: Region du Cap Bon
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64335446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65993601
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65998787
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et de compensation
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66000961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66002594
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66003196
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65990867
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et compensation
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65990868
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66000051
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Française)
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66001705
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Arabe)
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66002403
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Publication Date
23 Apr 2016
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65993006
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Publication Date
5 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67479548
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140184
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 1: Region de Tunia
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 3: Region Nord
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projects de transport d'electricité - LOT 2: Region du Cap Bon
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et de compensation
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et compensation
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Française)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Arabe)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Other links
Summary sheet
STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Data sheet
STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications