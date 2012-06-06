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WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,764,505.7
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 35,764,505.7
Urban development : € 3,218,805.51
Telecom : € 14,305,802.28
Transport : € 18,239,897.91
Signature date(s)
19/11/2014 : € 1,290,987.98
29/11/2013 : € 1,927,817.53
19/11/2014 : € 5,737,724.35
19/11/2014 : € 7,315,598.55
29/11/2013 : € 8,568,077.93
29/11/2013 : € 10,924,299.36
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Paslek - Orneta
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Susz
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Susz - Ilawa
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Iława - Sampława
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Nidzika
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - North Road Modernisation
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Developement Strategy
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Bartoszyce - Ketrzyn - Gizycko
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Orneta - Lidzbark Warminski
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - South West Road Modernisation
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA
Related sub-project
WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE ROADS (FL2012-0606)

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2013
20120606
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
WOJEWODZTWO WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 150 million (EUR 36 million)
PLN 560 million (EUR 135 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Part financing of multi-sector investment schemes in the Region of Warminsko-Mazurskie.

The project comprises selected elements of the investment programme of the Polish region Warminsko-Mazurskie, which is located in a Convergence region. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest: knowledge economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It is a requirement that all the schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Paslek - Orneta
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Susz
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Susz - Ilawa
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Iława - Sampława
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Nidzika
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - North Road Modernisation
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Developement Strategy
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Bartoszyce - Ketrzyn - Gizycko
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Orneta - Lidzbark Warminski
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - South West Road Modernisation
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA
Related projects
Related sub-project
WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE ROADS (FL2012-0606)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48599147
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Paslek - Orneta
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218468
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Susz
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219591
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Susz - Ilawa
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219820
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Iława - Sampława
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219973
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Nidzika
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219974
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - North Road Modernisation
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220276
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Developement Strategy
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220582
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Bartoszyce - Ketrzyn - Gizycko
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221103
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Orneta - Lidzbark Warminski
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221937
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - South West Road Modernisation
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222450
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130424757
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120606
Sector(s)
Urban development
Telecom
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Paslek - Orneta
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Susz
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Susz - Ilawa
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Iława - Sampława
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Nidzika
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - North Road Modernisation
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Developement Strategy
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Bartoszyce - Ketrzyn - Gizycko
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Orneta - Lidzbark Warminski
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE - South West Road Modernisation
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA
Other links
Summary sheet
WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE REGIONAL INFRA
Related sub-project
WARMINSKO-MAZURSKIE ROADS (FL2012-0606)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Related publications