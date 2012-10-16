GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)

Summary sheet
The project consists of priority sections of the Greek Motorway Network (TEN-T), within the investment programme of four concessions to be restructured.
The project will support the Greek PPP motorway programme currently under restructuring by covering eligible items of the public expenditure related to the programme. The exact scope of the project will be defined at appraisal.
The sections of the project are subject to Annex I of EU Directive 2011/92/EU and Environmental Impact Assessment have been undertaken for all section to be newly constructed and Common Ministerial Decisions (CMD) have been issued. Compliance of the project with the SEA Directive, the EIA Directive, Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be examined at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.