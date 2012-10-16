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GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 987,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 987,000,000
Transport : € 987,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2014 : € 300,000,000
16/02/2017 : € 337,000,000
11/11/2013 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Almiros - Aerino - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Tempi - Rapsani - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Ag. Theodoroi - Almiros - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Aerino - Monastiri - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Dion - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas (initial) - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Deviation Larisa - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Monastiri - Deviation of Larisa - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas (complemetary) - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Raches - Ag. Theodoroi - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas - Skotina - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Katerini - Kleidi - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Peripheral Road of Katerini - N.I.C. of Katernini - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Exit of Tempi - Pirgetos - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Rapsani - Skotina - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Sikourio - Tempi - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Skotina - Katerini - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Kammena Vourla - Mendenitsa - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Arkitsa - Ag. Konstantinos - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Ag. Konstantinos - Kammena Vourla - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Yliki - Kastro - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Kastro - Tragana - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Metamorfosi - Yliki - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Olimpia Odos (Concession) - EL
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Related press
Greece: EUR 815 million support for transport and energy
Related press
Greece: EUR 550 million support for growth and employment: first ever “jobs for youth” SME funding

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2013
20120192
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
The Greek State as the grantor of the four concessions
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 650 million
EUR 2000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of priority sections of the Greek Motorway Network (TEN-T), within the investment programme of four concessions to be restructured.

The project will support the Greek PPP motorway programme currently under restructuring by covering eligible items of the public expenditure related to the programme. The exact scope of the project will be defined at appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The sections of the project are subject to Annex I of EU Directive 2011/92/EU and Environmental Impact Assessment have been undertaken for all section to be newly constructed and Common Ministerial Decisions (CMD) have been issued. Compliance of the project with the SEA Directive, the EIA Directive, Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be examined at appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Almiros - Aerino - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Tempi - Rapsani - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Ag. Theodoroi - Almiros - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Aerino - Monastiri - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Dion - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas (initial) - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Deviation Larisa - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Monastiri - Deviation of Larisa - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas (complemetary) - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Raches - Ag. Theodoroi - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas - Skotina - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Katerini - Kleidi - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Peripheral Road of Katerini - N.I.C. of Katernini - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Exit of Tempi - Pirgetos - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Rapsani - Skotina - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Sikourio - Tempi - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Skotina - Katerini - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Kammena Vourla - Mendenitsa - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Arkitsa - Ag. Konstantinos - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Ag. Konstantinos - Kammena Vourla - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Yliki - Kastro - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Kastro - Tragana - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Metamorfosi - Yliki - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Olimpia Odos (Concession) - EL
Related press
Greece: EUR 815 million support for transport and energy
Related press
Greece: EUR 550 million support for growth and employment: first ever “jobs for youth” SME funding

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54904268
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120192
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123747033
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120192
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Other links
Summary sheet
GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Data sheet
GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Almiros - Aerino - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Tempi - Rapsani - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Ag. Theodoroi - Almiros - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Aerino - Monastiri - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Dion - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas (initial) - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Deviation Larisa - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Monastiri - Deviation of Larisa - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas (complemetary) - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Raches - Ag. Theodoroi - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas - Skotina - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Katerini - Kleidi - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Peripheral Road of Katerini - N.I.C. of Katernini - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Exit of Tempi - Pirgetos - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Rapsani - Skotina - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Sikourio - Tempi - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Skotina - Katerini - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Kammena Vourla - Mendenitsa - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Arkitsa - Ag. Konstantinos - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Ag. Konstantinos - Kammena Vourla - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Yliki - Kastro - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Kastro - Tragana - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Metamorfosi - Yliki - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Olimpia Odos (Concession) - EL
Related press
Greece: EUR 815 million support for transport and energy
Related press
Greece: EUR 550 million support for growth and employment: first ever “jobs for youth” SME funding

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EUR 815 million support for transport and energy
Related press
Greece: EUR 550 million support for growth and employment: first ever “jobs for youth” SME funding
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Almiros - Aerino - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Tempi - Rapsani - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Ag. Theodoroi - Almiros - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Aerino - Monastiri - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Dion - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas (initial) - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Deviation Larisa - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Monastiri - Deviation of Larisa - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas (complemetary) - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Raches - Ag. Theodoroi - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Platamonas - Skotina - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Katerini - Kleidi - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Peripheral Road of Katerini - N.I.C. of Katernini - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Exit of Tempi - Pirgetos - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Rapsani - Skotina - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Sikourio - Tempi - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aegean - Skotina - Katerini - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Kammena Vourla - Mendenitsa - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Arkitsa - Ag. Konstantinos - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Ag. Konstantinos - Kammena Vourla - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Yliki - Kastro - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Kastro - Tragana - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ionia Odos - Metamorfosi - Yliki - EL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Olimpia Odos (Concession) - EL
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK MOTORWAYS (TEN-T)

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