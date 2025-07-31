At a glance
WSF operations help provide clean water and sanitation to thousands of people.
Donor funds committed
Donor financing approved
Operations
Expected total investments supported
Expected impact
2.4 million people benefitting from safe drinking water
6.4 million people benefitting from safely managed sanitation
Sustainable Development Goals
Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.
Donor-funded instruments
Eligibility
Operations financed by the Financial Inclusion Fund are limited to countries referenced on the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee list of Official Development Aid recipients.
They include countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the EU’s Neighbourhood, Latin America and the Pacific.
Key publications
Trust funds in action
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
WSF overview
This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.
The EIB Water Sector Fund
This is the first publication about the Water Sector Fund, a trust fund established by the European Investment Bank and the government of the Netherlands in 2017, to support the development of water projects in developing countries.
Highlighted stories
-
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
-
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
-
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
-
The sunny side of green energy
Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.
-
Equity makes things happen
From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.
-
A future of diversity
A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job
-
Financing food security will yield high returns
Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.
-
‘Change the planet, change everything’
Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen
-
Seeds for local growth
EIB Global invests in Kenyan women’s businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow
-
Small-island solidarity and climate common sense
The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.
-
Women transforming the world
From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.
-
Is it trash or a hidden gem?
A biogas project in western Kenya will use trash to make cooking safer, improve the lives of women and help farmers’ crops
-
On the Ground | Supporting safe water in Fiji
We visit Fiji, one of the most populated island countries in the Pacific, where we are helping to build a new plant that will bring safe water to residents in the Greater Suva Area. Join us to learn about how EIB Global supports safe water, improved public health and a better future for Fiji.
-
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
-
The difficult daily water ritual
Expanding clean water access and improving sewage treatment for better lives in rural western Kenya