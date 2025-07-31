Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
About

Established in 2017 in partnership with the Dutch government, the Water Sector Fund (WSF) aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries. Water sector actors in target countries often face financial challenges and limited management capacity when building water sector infrastructure. With the help of donors, the WSF seeks to address funding and capacity obstacles by supporting innovative water projects and integral water management systems. The Water Sector Fund currently finances technical assistance operations, although various other financial instruments can be deployed.

In focus

Water Sector Fund beneficiary Incofin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, the EIB and other key actors came together to explore how blended finance and catalytic instruments can drive climate-smart investments in water and sanitation at COP29, during a session organised by Aqua for All. 

Watch the session  

At a glance

WSF operations help provide clean water and sanitation to thousands of people.

m

Donor funds committed

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

m

Expected total investments supported

Our donors

   The Netherlands is the first and currently only donor to the Water Sector Fund.

Expected impact

2.4 million people benefitting from safe drinking water

6.4 million people benefitting from safely managed sanitation

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund. 

United Nations

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. The WSF supports technical assistance in the initial phase of a project and other instruments, such as investment grants and financial instruments, are also available.

Find out more  
KfW Bildarchiv

Eligibility

Operations financed by the Financial Inclusion Fund are limited to countries referenced on the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee list of Official Development Aid recipients.

They include countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the EU’s Neighbourhood, Latin America and the Pacific.

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF)
31 July 2025

WSF overview

This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

7 December 2022

The EIB Water Sector Fund

This is the first publication about the Water Sector Fund, a trust fund established by the European Investment Bank and the government of the Netherlands in 2017, to support the development of water projects in developing countries.

Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF)

Highlighted stories

  •
    24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
  • 21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya's Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
  • 16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.
  • 26 November 2024

    Equity makes things happen

    From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.

    26 November 2024

    Equity makes things happen

    From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.
  • 25 October 2024

    A future of diversity

    A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job

    Social sustainability Youth Diversity and gender Migration Mauritania Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

    Interviews Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Zambia Madagascar Malawi Tunisia Uganda Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 15 October 2024

    ‘Change the planet, change everything’

    Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen

    15 October 2024

    'Change the planet, change everything'

    Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen
  • 1 October 2024

    Seeds for local growth

    EIB Global invests in Kenyan women’s businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow

    1 October 2024

    Seeds for local growth

    EIB Global invests in Kenyan women's businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow
  • 5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

    5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU's Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.
  • 8 August 2024

    Women transforming the world

    From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.

    Diversity and gender India Indonesia Congo (Democratic Republic) Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 1 August 2024

    Is it trash or a hidden gem?

    A biogas project in western Kenya will use trash to make cooking safer, improve the lives of women and help farmers’ crops

    1 August 2024

    Is it trash or a hidden gem?

    A biogas project in western Kenya will use trash to make cooking safer, improve the lives of women and help farmers' crops
  • 19 July 2024

    On the Ground | Supporting safe water in Fiji

    We visit Fiji, one of the most populated island countries in the Pacific, where we are helping to build a new plant that will bring safe water to residents in the Greater Suva Area. Join us to learn about how EIB Global supports safe water, improved public health and a better future for Fiji.

    Water, wastewater management Fiji Asia and the Pacific Climate and environment
  • 14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

    14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
  • 8 May 2024

    The difficult daily water ritual

    Expanding clean water access and improving sewage treatment for better lives in rural western Kenya

    Infrastructure Water Water, wastewater management Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment

Stay up to date

