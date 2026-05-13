Romania: Pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice to benefit from EIB guidance on strengthening corporate governance and investment capacity

EIB

EIB to advise Romanian medicines manufacturer Antibiotice on aligning corporate governance with international best practice

Cooperation aims to strengthen company’s capacity to attract financing and support strategic investments

Bolstering competitiveness of Antibiotice to boost economy of Romania

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise Antibiotice SA, the largest pharmaceutical company with majority Romanian capital, on strengthening its corporate governance to support future growth. Under a new advisory services agreement, the EIB will work with Antibiotice to align its risk-management framework and business operations with international best practice in the pharmaceutical sector.

The advisory agreement is a continuation of the partnership with the EIB and aims to strengthen Antibiotice’s capacity to attract financing, support future investments and reinforce long-term competitiveness in a rapidly evolving healthcare market. The EIB support will also reinforce transparency, operational oversight and long-term sustainability across the company’s activities.

Antibiotice, which is headquartered in the city of Iași, in the northeastern part of Romania, provides over 200 products for human and veterinary use and employs over 1,300 employees. Promoting the company’s competitiveness and growth prospects through stronger governance will also boost economic development and job creation in Romania.

“Ensuring companies like Antibiotice are equipped for long-term investment means better healthcare, more jobs and a stronger economy,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “This partnership reflects our commitment to helping key industries modernise, attract investment and contribute to Romania’s sustainable growth through InvestEU.”

Antibiotice, which is majority-owned by the Romanian state, is a strategic domestic supplier of pharmaceuticals as well as a significant exporter of them to countries in Europe and around the world.

“This partnership with the EIB represents an important step in strengthening our long-term strategic development and continues the existing relationship” said Antibiotice Director General Ioan Nani. "The expertise and specialized support provided will help us further align with the highest international industry standards, create solid foundations for new investments and support long-term sustainable development. At the same time, they will promote the increase of our company’s international footprint and help maintain our commitment to providing high-quality medicines to both Romanian citizens and international markets."

The EIB is providing the advisory support through the InvestEU Advisory Hub, which helps public and private entities across the European Union develop sustainable, high-impact investment projects and strengthen institutional capacity.

Background information

About Antibiotice

Antibiotice SA is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer with majority Romanian capital, with over 70 years of expertise in the development of generic medicines aligned with the international standards, which consistently contributes to improving public health both at the national level and in over 50 countries worldwide.

For over a decade, Antibiotice SA has maintained its position as the world leader in the production of the active pharmaceutical ingredient Nystatin and, since 2017, the Nystatin manufactured by the company has been recognized by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) as the international reference standard for quality.

Antibiotice SA keeps strengthening its role as a strategic manufacturer in the European pharmaceutical industry through continual investments in developing its production capacities and in innovation, thus contributing to securing the supply chain and ensuring access to critical and essential medicines. At the same time, Antibiotice SA integrates the principles of sustainability in all its operations, through the responsible use of resources and limitation of the environmental impact, with the aim of protecting health, resources and life and of supporting long-term sustainable development.

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilizes private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six member states (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale-up innovative startups. This initiative has already enabled the creation of 12 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

EIB Advisory

In addition to financing, the EIB Group offers advisory services that help public and private clients develop markets, build capacity and support high impact investment projects. In 2025 EIB Advisory helped accelerate project delivery and crowd in finance for 179 projects worth more than €80 billion inside and outside the European Union.

InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps to crowd in private investment for the European Union’s strategic priorities such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings all EU financial instruments previously available for supporting investments within the European Union together under one roof, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is deployed through implementing partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.

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