EIB Group approves €6 billion in financing for clean energy, resilient agriculture and business competitiveness

EIB

EIB Group Boards endorse €6 billion in financing for projects ranging from power grid upgrades in Germany to business growth in Slovakia.

Fresh support covers development of climate-resilient crops and vegetables.

EIF Board re-appoints President Calviño as Chair, steps up cohesion investments in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Boards of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group approved €6 billion in new financing to promote clean energy, climate-resilient agriculture and European competitiveness.

The EIB Board backed renewable energy in Austria, electricity grid upgrades in Germany, energy efficiency improvements for buildings in Slovakia and Sweden, and a new food manufacturing facility in Portugal. The Board also supported a research and development project to develop field crop and vegetable seed varieties across Europe for improved yields and resilience to climate-related stresses.

Furthermore, the financing package includes additional support for small and medium-sized businesses in Spain and Slovakia, with a focus on companies in less-developed regions.

"Clean energy is central to Europe’s security and competitiveness. These new EIB Group investments in grids, renewables and efficiency will help to ensure our energy independence,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “The financing approved also supports affordability, agriculture and cohesion, for new opportunities and prosperity across Europe.”

Delivering on EU priorities

Newly approved projects also include urban development, health and transport initiatives, including affordable housing in Italy, the extension and rehabilitation of drinking water networks in the Netherlands, hospital upgrades in France and Spain and greener port infrastructure in Lithuania.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) Board approved a series of investments in Central and Eastern Europe: a deeptech technology transfer fund, an infrastructure fund focusing on renewable energy, and four guarantee transactions to unlock financing for small and medium-sized businesses. The initiatives will strengthen economic cohesion and make local investment networks more dynamic. The EIF also backed four TechEU operations to boost financing for European innovators.

EIF Chair

The Board of the EIF also re-appointed EIB Group President Nadia Calviño as its Chair. This decision ensures stability and ongoing leadership at a crucial time for investments across Europe. Under her continued guidance, the EIF will keep playing a key role in supporting European priorities such as innovation, digitalisation and security. President Calviño emphasised the importance of building on the EIF's strengths and its unique position at the heart of the EIB Group.

Promoting strong global partnerships

Beyond the EU, the EIB approved financing for after-school educational services in Armenia, businesses in New Caledonia and access to maternal, sexual and reproductive healthcare in Africa. These projects promote strong partnerships and Europe’s global voice, in support of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund-of-funds to scale up innovative startups. To date, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 15 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 43 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.