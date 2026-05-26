Angola, Burundi, Ethiopia and Zambia among countries benefiting from €10 million in EIB Global support for primary healthcare

EIB

EIB Global provides €10 million to support the provision of technical assistance, catalysing potential investments into bankable projects in Sub-Saharan countries

The support is delivered through the Health Impact Investment Platform (HIIP), an initiative of EIB Global, Islamic Development Bank and World Health Organisation.

EIB Global, the European Investment Bank’s development arm, has committed €10 million for a technical assistance programme aimed at supporting sub-Saharan African countries develop national health projects that can attract wider domestic and international financing. Angola, Burundi, Ethiopia and Zambia are the first four African countries to join this programme.

The technical assistance aims to accelerate investments in primary healthcare and progress towards universal health coverage by strengthening the planning, prioritisation and design of relevant projects.

The assistance is being offered through an initiative of EIB Global, Islamic Development Bank and World Health Organisation known as the Health Impact Investment Platform (HIIP). The three institutions together are providing an initial €30 million to support technical assistance and capacity building and aim to attract more funding for health projects.

“Our partnership with global partners to support Africa’s health illustrates what coordinated action can achieve when public and private actors work together around nationally defined priorities,” said EIB Vice-President Marek Mora. “By joining forces, multilateral development banks, global health organisations and philanthropic partners can help reduce risks, crowd in private capital and align investment with local needs and priorities as well as broader initiatives such as global health policies.”

Investments in African health systems have been constrained by capacity gaps, regulatory complexities and a longstanding aversion to debt financing in a sector shaped by grants. A limited pipeline of bankable, sizeable projects has also curbed project financing.

Overcoming these factors calls for coordination. EIB Global and other partners aim to align interested parties behind a single investment plan in each country and mobilise concessional financing for high-impact, prioritised actions that strengthen health systems.

The HIIP offers a country-led approach that reduces fragmentation of resources, accelerates project readiness and maximises limited funds. It is also working with low- and medium-income countries in Asia including Kazakhstan, the Maldives and Tajikistan.

Background information

About the EIB:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

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About HIIP:

For more information on the Health Impact Investment Platform, visit:

https://www.who.int/about/collaboration/health-impact-investment-platform