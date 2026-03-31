Netherlands: EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam

EIB

OLVG, Amsterdam’s city hospital, has secured €225 million in financing for the first phase of its hospital redevelopment project, which will run until 2031.

The project will help future‑proof healthcare in Amsterdam and significantly reduce emissions through new energy‑efficient buildings.

The EIB loan forms part of a long‑term financing package arranged by OLVG with several partner banks, backed by the Dutch healthcare guarantee fund Waarborgfonds voor de Zorgsector (WfZ).

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a loan agreement with OLVG in Amsterdam to finance the first phase of its hospital redevelopment project. The €225 million loan is part of a broader financing package that will enable OLVG to modernise its Amsterdam‑West site. The investment programme will help create a modern, energy‑efficient hospital designed to deliver patient care in a smarter, more efficient way. It will also support digital healthcare, enabling patients to receive care remotely from their homes.

“As Amsterdam’s city hospital, OLVG plays a vital role in one of the most densely populated areas of the Netherlands. Like Dutch industry and business, the healthcare sector must move with the times. That means not only a smarter design and layout for patients and staff, but also a more efficient use of energy. Energy‑efficient buildings are essential, and as the EU climate bank, the EIB is pleased to support this,” said EIB Vice‑President Robert de Groot.

By 2047, OLVG will completely redevelop its West site in four main phases, enabling healthcare services to be organised more efficiently. With ongoing staff shortages and growing demand for care, this redevelopment is essential to keep healthcare accessible in the years ahead.

At the same time, the hospital aims to cut its emissions by almost half by 2035 compared with its 2010 baseline, rising to a 95% reduction by 2050, including through the use of heat pumps and geothermal energy. Particular attention will also be paid to the design and layout of the new hospital buildings to support patients’ recovery and create a pleasant working environment for healthcare staff, without affecting the cost of care.

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The Netherlands owns a 5.2% share in the EIB. The Bank provides long-term financing for sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives and national priorities. More than 90% of its operations are within Europe. Over the years, the EIB has made more than €36 billion in financing available for projects in the Netherlands across a wide range of sectors, including social infrastructure, research and development, sustainable transport, drinking water, healthcare and small and medium-sized enterprises.