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OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 225,000,000
Health : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/03/2026 : € 225,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Related press
Netherlands: EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2026
20221007
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
STICHTING OLVG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 225 million
EUR 560 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project supports the strategic investment plan of OLVG, a top-clinical hospital in Amsterdam, to partially renew, renovate and upgrade its two hospital locations. The plan entails the specific restructuring of each of the locations whereby OVLG West facility shall become the clinical centre for acute and high-complex interventions activities, whereas the OLVG East facility will serve as the centre for elective care and oncology.

OLVG has developed a strategic investment plan that will shape its role as top-clinical hospital in Amsterdam going forward. The plan entails a dedicated clinical function for each of the two hospital sites, OLVG West and OLVG East. In order to facilitate the transition to this focussed approach, both locations require a partial renovation and upgrade, whereby location West will also be expanded. The plan shall allow OLVG to further improve the quality of its services at sustainable costs, catalyse specialisation and efficiency, and optimise the hospital facilities for both patients and staff. Furthermore, the project also aims to improve the environmental efficiency of both hospital sites and reduce their carbon footprint.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the InvestEU objective of social investments, in particular by creating infrastructure for basic, complex and acute hospital care.


The project covers the first two phases of the four-phased long-term strategic investment plan of OLVG, a top-clinical hospital in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. By concentrating acute and complex care at the main location OLVG-West the Hospital aims to optimise the quality, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of its healthcare activities. Its other locations, OLVG-East, will be renewed as well, and retain a role in diagnostics, elective and plannable care, ensuring hospital services remain available in patients' direct proximity.


The project will renew and improve care infrastructure and help OLVG to cope with the increasing demand for healthcare from a growing and ageing population. In addition, the project will improve the energy efficiency of the Hospital's infrastructure and improve its carbon footprint.


The project supports EIB's health policy objective and aims to provide high quality and accessible healthcare services. The project addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in the healthcare market in general, and in the hospital care segment in particular, as socio-economic returns are expected to exceed financial returns significantly.


The Bank can provide sizeable and long-term financings, aligning maturities to the economic life of the investment, while providing flexible drawdown modalities during the construction phase. In parallel, the EIB adds to the depth of available financing options available to the Promoter, at attractive economic terms, and thereby facilitates and accelerates the necessary investments into hospital infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU,though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The Bank's services will verify appraisal during the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear more comprehensive benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB would duly inform the European Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 March 2026
27 March 2026
Related documents
27/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Publication Date
27 Mar 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
189698808
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20221007
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Other links
Summary sheet
OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Data sheet
OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Related press
Netherlands: EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam
Other links
Related public register
27/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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