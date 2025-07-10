Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIB Group appoints new Head of its Permanent Representation in Brussels and Deputy Secretary General

10 July 2025
EIB
  • Christian Pilgaard Zinglersen appointed as Head of EIB`s Permanent Representation in Brussels and Deputy Secretary General.
  • Zinglersen has been the Director of ACER, the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators.

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has recruited ACER Director Christian Pilgaard Zinglersen as Deputy Secretary General and to head its Permanent Representation in Brussels. As Deputy Secretary General, the position also holds responsibility for the EIB Economics and Group Strategy departments.

The Permanent Representation in Brussels is the EIB Group`s liaison office towards the European Commission, the Council and the Parliament, as well as all other European institutions, agencies and stakeholders. Zinglersen will succeed Kim Jørgensen, who was at the helm of the Permanent Representation since 2022.

Christian Pilgaard Zinglersen joins from the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), which he has led as its director since January 2020. Before he joined ACER, he was the Head of the Global Clean Energy Ministerial Secretariat at the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate, responsible for energy policy alongside other portfolios. He started his career at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs focusing on EU policy and law, and was posted in Brussels for three years at the Danish Permanent Representation to the EU.

Christian Zinglersen holds a master’s degree in law from the University of Copenhagen and is a graduate of the IESE Business School's Advanced Management Program, as well as of the Harvard Kennedy School's Senior Managers in Government program.

EIB President Nadia Calviño welcomed the appointment, saying: "I am delighted to welcome Christian Zinglersen to our top management team. He brings his strong management and negotiation skills and his successful experience at the helm of a key EU agency."

“I am proud to join the European Investment Bank Group at this crucial time for Europe. The Bank harbours unique market and investment insights into 'real-world' challenges and opportunities, key to driving strategic imperatives for the EU's competitiveness and security. I can’t wait to get started and I thank President Calviño and the EIB management team for their trust in me”, Christian Pilgaard Zinglersen said.

Background Information

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, contribute to peace and security, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. The Group’s AAA rating allows it to borrow at favourable conditions on the global markets, benefiting its clients within the European Union and beyond. The Group has the highest ESG standards and a tier one capital ratio of 32%.

Contact

Donata Riedel

Press Office

Reference

2025-280-EN

Related tags

  • management committee
  • Nadia Calviño
  • corporates
