EIB Group annual figures for 2024: €3 billion for competitiveness, strategic autonomy and SMEs in the Netherlands

©Caroline Martin/ EIB

In 2024, the EIB Group mobilised nearly €3.1 billion, primarily for small and medium businesses (SMEs) and innovation.

The EIB financed social infrastructure and increased support for innovative Dutch firms and those in the growth phase, promoting strategic autonomy.

The EIF also granted nearly €634 million in financing, in the form of guarantees and equity.

Last year the EIB Group, made up of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), invested nearly €3.1 billion in projects implemented in the Netherlands. Of that, €2.45 billion were granted by the EIB in the form of loans and venture debt. The EIF also mobilised some €634 million in the form of guarantees and equity contributions. Worldwide, the EIB Group granted a record amount of almost €89 billion, with no less than €50.7 billion going to help fight climate change and protect the environment.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot remarked, “If Europe wishes to remain strong and competitive, it must invest more in technology, energy and manufacturing. In the long run, it cannot afford to depend on others in these areas. That is why the EIB Group is fully committed to fostering innovation in the Netherlands, especially through venture capital lending. And of course, we are also continuing to support projects that have a positive impact on the daily lives of people, like hospitals, flood control and better access to financing for SMEs. Sustainability will also remain a core principle in 2025.”

In 2024, nearly a third of EIB Group investments in the Netherlands were linked to innovation in different areas, in particular those backed by the European Commission’s InvestEU programme. Companies such as Samotics, LUMICKS and Resato received EIB venture debt targeted to growing firms.

In the realm of innovation, the chip manufacturer NXP also signed a financing agreement that will allow it to increase investment in research and development, in particular for next-generation semiconductors for the automotive sector.

The EIF was also very active in the Netherlands in 2024. In addition to guarantees provided to SMEs by ABN Amro and microloans issued by Qredits, Dutch venture capital funds such as 4impact Fund, Innovation Industries and European Cyber Security Tech Fund also received support from the EIF.

In 2024, sustainability remained a dominant factor for EIB Group investments in the Netherlands, especially in its support for SMEs. Along with a financing agreement with ABN Amro for €450 million, part of which targeted sustainable SMEs, the EIB and Rabobank signed a ninth impact loan providing reduced interest rates for SMEs certified under a sustainable development label.

Background information

The EIB is the EU’s long-term financing institution, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. The Netherlands’ shareholding in it is 5.2%. Over the past decade, the EIB has lent more than €27 billion to support Dutch projects in a variety of sectors, including research and development, transport, clean water, healthcare and SMEs.