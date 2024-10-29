Boost for climate adaptation in Europe as EIB and WWF join forces to develop Nature-based Solutions at scale

EIB and WWF will collaborate to mobilise early-stage funding for Nature-based Solutions.

Partnership will develop projects to strengthen climate adaptation by working with nature.

Accord signed during United Nations Convention on Biodiversity COP16 in Colombia.

With Europe facing increasingly intense floods and droughts, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and WWF are teaming up to accelerate climate adaptation in Europe by developing Nature-based Solutions (NbS) that will help to buffer societies and economies against the worsening impacts of the climate and biodiversity crises.

In a Memorandum of Understanding, the EIB and WWF pledged to promote Nature-based Solutions across Europe to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. Signed during the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity COP16 in Colombia, the four-year partnership will focus on ecosystem restoration projects linked to sectors such as agriculture, energy, and urban resilience, which will harness the power of nature to strengthen climate adaptation in Europe - the fastest-warming continent on Earth.

By investing in enhancing the health of ecosystems, the projects will also help to reverse nature loss in the continent. The recent WWF Living Planet Report found that species populations have declined by 35 per cent on average in Europe and Central Asia since 1970.

Under the agreement, WWF will establish an ‘Incubation facility’ to develop a pipeline of Nature-based Solutions from origination until they are investment-ready, while the EIB will provide guidance on mobilising public and private funding for them.

“Europe’s adaptation to climate change lags far behind what is needed,” said EIB Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle, ”We want to support more nature-based-solution projects to restore and protect biodiversity and strengthen the climate resilience of our society. Partnerships with organisations like WWF with a strong presence on the ground are a relevant way for us to help deliver tangible results on a large scale.”

Nature-based solutions face significant obstacles including a lack of awareness among investors and a need for consensus building among a wide range of local players.

"Nowhere is immune from the climate crisis. Europe has been hit by a series of historic floods and droughts in recent years, devastating lives and livelihoods - and they are only going to get worse unless we urgently and drastically scale up investment in Nature-based Solutions,” said WWF Director General Kirsten Schuijt. “This partnership will do exactly that by creating a pipeline of projects that work with nature rather than against it. These projects will enhance the power of nature to protect Europeans from the worsening impacts of climate change, particularly droughts and extreme floods along the continent’s rivers and coasts.”

The announcement of this partnership is timely as the new European Commission has announced that it will work on a European Climate Adaptation Plan, which will support building preparedness and planning with regular science-based risk assessments and a European Water Resilience Strategy.

It also comes after the EU Nature Restoration Law was adopted in August 2024. This regulation combines an overarching restoration objective for the long-term recovery of nature in the EU with binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species.

Over the years, the EIB has worked with WWF on a range of matters including Nature-based Solutions, biodiversity, climate resilience and ecosystem restoration. Cooperation has focused on the Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles, of which the EIB is one of the founding partners alongside WWF. Another example is EIB cooperation with WWF-Greece on stakeholder engagement to identify and develop nature-based solutions for flood resilience in Thessaly, Greece.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

As the Climate Bank, the EIB recognises that climate change and nature loss are deeply interconnected and mutually reinforcing environmental crises. The EIB Climate Adaptation Plan builds on the EU Adaptation Strategy, setting out how the EU can adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change. The EIB Environment Framework outlines the EIB’s delivery of environmental sustainability impacts at scale. Mainstreaming nature-positive investments, increasing the co-benefits for nature, protecting biodiversity and managing the risks from biodiversity and nature loss are key elements of the Framework.

WWF is one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations, with over 5 million supporters and a global network active in over 100 countries. WWF’s mission is to stop the degradation of the earth’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world’s biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption