The EIB at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 16)

Follow us at the 16th session of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 16), where we joined government representatives, international organisations, the private sector and civil society groups in supporting solutions to protect the planet’s land and oceans.
Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), led a delegation at the conference.
What's on
Financing Biodiversity Conservation in Infrastructure Projects
13:15 - 14:40 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion
This session brought together government representatives, multilateral development banks and non-governmental organisations to discuss mobilising financing for biodiversity conservation in infrastructure projects in Asia.
Nature Finance: Defining and Tracking MDB Investments
13:15-14:30 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion
This session brought together multilateral development banks (MDBs) to discuss how they implement the MDB Common Principles for tracking nature-positive finance as part of their operations.
EU Action on Biodiversity Credits
13:15-14:45
EU pavilion
This session presented the European Commission and its partners’ support for biodiversity credits. It was followed by a panel discussion with Vice-President Fayolle on progress towards developping a nature market, the challenges ahead, and tools to accelerate the use of biodiversity credits for nature conservation and restoration.
Leveraging Disclosures, Data and Precision (Plenary 4)
14:50-15:40 (GMT -5)
Blue zone
Vice-President Fayolle took part in a panel discussion on nature-related risk and its implications for public and private organisations, as well as the economy and society.
Financing the Biodiversity Plan: Opportunities for Public-Private Finance
16:00-17:15 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion
This session, organised in partnership with the World Economic Forum, explored the opportunities arising in the fast-growing nature finance sector and identified barriers to scaling these efforts through public and private finance.
Achieving finance and scale for nature-based solutions for climate adaptation
10:00-11:15 (GMT -5)
Dutch pavilion
Vice-President Fayolle joined World Wildlife Fund (WWF) International Director-General Kirsten Schuijt in signing an agreement on financing nature-based solution for climate adaptation.
Bending the Curve of Nature Loss
13:15-14:30 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion
This session brought together central banks, financial regulators, development partners and others to discuss the latest progress in the assessment and management of nature-related risks. It also explored solutions to accelerate the mainstreaming of nature into financial decision-making and transform risks into investment opportunities.
MDB action supporting the Global Biodiversity Framework
13:20-14:40 (GMT -5)
Academia & research, Plaza 1
Representatives from multilateral development banks (MDBs) gathered to discuss the implementation of Nature, People and Planet, a joint statement signed by 10 MDBs at COP 26 detailing their commitment to step up efforts towards the protection, restoration and sustainable use of nature.
Carbon and Nature Markets
18:00-19:15 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion
This session examined the current state of the biodiversity credit market, as well as defined gaps and areas of development for future success.
COP 16 highlights
-
Joining forces with the WWF to develop nature-based solutions at scale
With Europe facing increasingly intense floods and droughts, the European Investment Bank and WWF are teaming up to accelerate climate adaptation in Europe by developing nature-based solutions that will help to buffer societies and economies against the worsening impacts of the climate and biodiversity crises.
-
Video: Scaling up finance for nature
Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), explains how the EIB Group is scaling up finance for nature at COP 16 in Cali, Colombia.
-
Op-ed: Investing in nature
The greatest threats to humanity come from crises affecting nature, not least climate change, biodiversity loss and rampant pollution. But we cannot address any of them until we stop taking nature for granted and start investing more in it.
-
Video: What is at stake at COP 16?
Eva Mayerhofer, senior environment and biodiversity specialist at the European Investment Bank, explains what it is at stake at the COP 16 in Cali, Colombia.
-
Video: What role does land management and agriculture play in biodiversity?
Jane Feehan, senior environmental advisor at the European Investment Bank, explains the role of sustainable land management and agriculture in biodiversity at COP 16 in Cali, Colombia.
