Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
Cali
21
-
01
oct
2024
nov
2024

The EIB at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 16)

Location: Cali , co

Follow us at the 16th session of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 16), where we joined government representatives, international organisations, the private sector and civil society groups in supporting solutions to protect the planet’s land and oceans.

Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), led a delegation at the conference.

 Learn more about our participation

What's on

Wednesday, 23 October Friday, 25 October Monday, 28 October Tuesday, 29 October Wednesday, 30 October

Financing Biodiversity Conservation in Infrastructure Projects

13:15 - 14:40 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion

This session brought together government representatives, multilateral development banks and non-governmental organisations to discuss mobilising financing for biodiversity conservation in infrastructure projects in Asia.

Nature Finance: Defining and Tracking MDB Investments

13:15-14:30 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion

This session brought together multilateral development banks (MDBs) to discuss how they implement the MDB Common Principles for tracking nature-positive finance as part of their operations.

EU Action on Biodiversity Credits

13:15-14:45
EU pavilion

This session presented the European Commission and its partners’ support for biodiversity credits. It was followed by a panel discussion with Vice-President Fayolle on progress towards developping a nature market, the challenges ahead, and tools to accelerate the use of biodiversity credits for nature conservation and restoration.
 

Leveraging Disclosures, Data and Precision (Plenary 4)

14:50-15:40 (GMT -5)
Blue zone

Vice-President Fayolle took part in a panel discussion on nature-related risk and its implications for public and private organisations, as well as the economy and society.

 Read the speech

 

 

Financing the Biodiversity Plan: Opportunities for Public-Private Finance

16:00-17:15 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion

This session, organised in partnership with the World Economic Forum, explored the opportunities arising in the fast-growing nature finance sector and identified barriers to scaling these efforts through public and private finance.

 

Achieving finance and scale for nature-based solutions for climate adaptation

10:00-11:15 (GMT -5)
Dutch pavilion

Vice-President Fayolle joined World Wildlife Fund (WWF) International Director-General Kirsten Schuijt in signing an agreement on financing nature-based solution for climate adaptation.

 Read the press release
 

Bending the Curve of Nature Loss

13:15-14:30 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion

This session brought together central banks, financial regulators, development partners and others to discuss the latest progress in the assessment and management of nature-related risks. It also explored solutions to accelerate the mainstreaming of nature into financial decision-making and transform risks into investment opportunities.

MDB action supporting the Global Biodiversity Framework

13:20-14:40 (GMT -5)
Academia & research, Plaza 1

Representatives from multilateral development banks (MDBs) gathered to discuss the implementation of Nature, People and Planet, a joint statement signed by 10 MDBs at COP 26 detailing their commitment to step up efforts towards the protection, restoration and sustainable use of nature.

Carbon and Nature Markets

18:00-19:15 (GMT -5)
MDB pavilion

This session examined the current state of the biodiversity credit market, as well as defined gaps and areas of development for future success.

 



 

IN FOCUS

Climate action and environmental sustainability overview 2024

This publication lays out our goals to set the economy on a path to net zero and how our lending is helping to get us there.

Explore the overview  

COP 16 highlights

  •

    Joining forces with the WWF to develop nature-based solutions at scale

    With Europe facing increasingly intense floods and droughts, the European Investment Bank and WWF are teaming up to accelerate climate adaptation in Europe by developing nature-based solutions that will help to buffer societies and economies against the worsening impacts of the climate and biodiversity crises.

  •

    Video: Scaling up finance for nature

    Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), explains how the EIB Group is scaling up finance for nature at COP 16 in Cali, Colombia.

  •

    Op-ed: Investing in nature

    The greatest threats to humanity come from crises affecting nature, not least climate change, biodiversity loss and rampant pollution. But we cannot address any of them until we stop taking nature for granted and start investing more in it.

  •

    Video: What is at stake at COP 16?

    Eva Mayerhofer, senior environment and biodiversity specialist at the European Investment Bank, explains what it is at stake at the COP 16 in Cali, Colombia.

  •

    Video: What role does land management and agriculture play in biodiversity?

    Jane Feehan, senior environmental advisor at the European Investment Bank, explains the role of sustainable land management and agriculture in biodiversity at COP 16 in Cali, Colombia.

Our environmental solutions

When nature provides the solution
Freeing the river
Preserving biodiversity in Serbia
To change our plastic habits
Regeneration in progress
No barrier to river biodiversity

Latest #COP16 posts

Follow us or join the conversation with the hashtag: #COP16

Our priorities

Learn more about the European Investment Bank and our core strategic priorities.

Climate action

Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.

Global investment

Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.

Digitalisation and technological innovation

Cutting-edge technologies are essential to Europe's future. We invest in the European Union's global technological leadership in cleantech and health.

Explore our 8 priorities  

All news and media

Press releases
Speeches
Media
Related publications

Other events you may like...

1
-
31
Jan
2022
Dec
2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.

27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:

Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: