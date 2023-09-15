President Werner Hoyer leads EIB delegation to 78 th United Nations General Assembly in New York

EU Bank to reaffirm commitment to ambitious climate action and the delivery of global development goals

Announcements on biodiversity, adaptation and UN partnerships

Later this week, EIB President Werner Hoyer and senior representatives from the European Investment Bank will be in New York joining global leaders in framing ways to accelerate the 2030 Global Agenda for Sustainable Development through innovative investment.

President Hoyer will be accompanied by Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros. He will be speaking at the Climate Ambition Summit on September 20 to underline that ambitious climate action is integral to accelerated development as well as supporting the European Union’s commitment to meaningful partnerships around the world.

The EIB delegation will be participating in a number of events in the context of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA). On the margins of UNGA, the European Investment Bank is co-hosting with Project Syndicate an event Climate & Development Finance: What Works on Monday September 18. Registrations for this event can be made here.

The EIB experts are also taking part in Climate Week NYC (17-24 September), a global climate event that brings together political and business leaders, decision takers and civil society representatives.

A number of new initiatives and partnerships will be announced in New York, including new support alongside the World Bank and the Luxembourg and German governments for the City Climate Finance Gap Fund to get ambitious climate mitigation and adaptation projects off the ground; new agreements between the EIB and UN institutions to join forces in delivering more impact where it’s most needed, especially in fragile and conflict-affected areas through green energy and health projects; as well as measures to tackle the threat of biodiversity loss.

Ahead of his departure to New York President Hoyer said: “We come to New York ready to share ideas and solutions with our partners – and to listen. Whether it is about supporting new technologies to support the green transition of heavy industry, protecting climate-, vulnerable communities or working together to eradicate curable illness in the developing world. I see many business cases that can generate great investments and impact. We cannot allow ourselves to become paralysed by fear but act with resolve and optimism – and promote solutions that already work and that can be scaled up quickly. As the Secretary General reminded us, the size of the task ahead is only matched by its urgency.”

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, responsible for climate and development at the EIB, said: “This gathering in New York is very important. As the EU climate bank, we are investing in climate action around the world. We are well on track to support the one trillion euro of mobilised investments that we committed to in the critical decade up to 2030. But it’s clear we will have to do more, and we are committed to that. Not just in terms of volumes, but also in responding to calls for reform of the global financial architecture, in stepping up on adaptation, and with investments that protect our biodiversity on which more than 50% of the world’s GDP depends.”

Vice-President Thomas Östros, responsible for health financing and development at the EIB said: “The COVID pandemic showed us that in our globalised world no one is safe from a health emergency until everyone is safe. But the pandemic also led to disruptions in essential health services, derailed progress against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria The EIB is working closely with partners like WHO, part of the UN Family, to catch up. Earlier this year we launched our Health Impact Investment Platform for primary healthcare alongside WHO and fellow MDB’s. I look forward to being able to make more progress on delivering the health-related SDGs in New York.”

This week, the EIB published a report on its contribution to the The United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which provide a framework for measuring international efforts to end world poverty, protect the planet and ensure that everyone can enjoy peace and prosperity. The European Investment Bank Group has been tracking and reporting how its projects contribute to the SDGs since 2016. The report shows that EIB-backed projects signed in 2022 bring the greatest financial contribution to goals involving the sectors in which the Bank is the most active, such as SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure) with €50.2 billion of signed projects; SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) with €48.1 billion; and SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy) ) with €31.1 billion. Nonetheless, EIB projects also contribute significantly to SDGs such as SDG3 (good health and well-being) with €12.5 billion of investments in 2022.

Full report and about its methodology here:

The European Investment Bank Group’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (eib.org)

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

