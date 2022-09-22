President Werner Hoyer and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros participated in a number of events during the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA). The event gathered global leaders to discuss strategies to confront the poly-crises our world faces and determined ways to accelerate the 2030 Global Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In the margins of UNGA, the European Investment Bank co-hosted with Project Syndicate an event on Climate & Development Finance.

The EIB experts also took part in Climate Week NYC (17-24 September), the biggest global climate event of its kind.