President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle participated in a number of events during the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA), which gathers global leaders to discuss issues such as global development, energy and food security, education and climate action.

In parallel, the EIB participated in Climate Week NYC (19-25 September), the biggest global climate event of its kind.

  As world leaders gather in New York this month for Climate Week, President Hoyer says it's time to deliver. Read the blog article.

  Find more information about our participation on our media advisory.

  Discover how the EIB Group contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Our key events

  • Forsaken Futures (14 September)
    President Hoyer delivered the opening remarks about the challenges and solutions to address the global energy and climate crisis.
      President Hoyer's speech
      Watch the livestream of the event
  • United Nations Transforming Education Summit (19 September)
    President Hoyer delivered a speech on Leaders Day of the summit at the United Nations Headquarters. He spoke about challenges to financing education as a common good and call for international support to transform education.
      President Hoyer's speech
  • Climate Week NYC opening ceremony (19 September)
    President Hoyer and Vice-President Fayolle participated in the opening ceremony of the New York City Climate Week. President Hoyer will speak about the need for a global just transition that puts vulnerable countries and communities at the heart of the green transition.
  • Landmark Leaders’ Event for a Nature Positive World (20 September)
    Ahead of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in December, Vice-President Fayolle discussed innovative solutions to financing biodiversity and nature conservation projects.
      Watch the livestream of the event
  • World Biodiversity Summit (21 September)
    President Hoyer delivered a keynote address to present the opportunities and challenges for natural capital investments and how mobilising finance for nature can help achieve the goals of both the Paris Agreement and the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.
      President Hoyer's speech
  • Halfway to 2030 - Devex @UNGA 77 (22 September)
    Stephen O’Driscoll, Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy of the EIB, participated in a conversation organised by global development media platform Devex. He discussed the EIB’s role in supporting green investments worldwide, with a special focus on the energy crisis, increasing climate adaptation efforts and supporting a global just transition.
      Watch the livestream of the event

Latest news and speeches

Find out more about EIB’s action

 

EIB Global

We build stability and sustainable growth and we fight climate change worldwide.

 

Climate and environmental sustainability

Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030.

 

Together on climate

We are committed to putting EU climate goals into practice both inside Europe and around the world.

 

Energy

Sustainable, competitive and secure sources of energy are a key EU objective and an important sector for EIB financing.

 

Education and training

The aim of our work in the sector is to increase the capacity and improve the quality of education systems.

 

Innovation and skills

Innovation is crucial for the green transition and key to economic growth and employment.

