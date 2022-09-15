© Getty

European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will participate in a series of events next week during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly and New York City Climate Week.

EIB President Werner Hoyer said: “To overcome the climate and environmental crises we are facing, we need to unlock gigantic investments. The meetings at the United Nations General Assembly must put the creation of global partnerships to invest in innovative green technologies and adaptation at the centre of their discussions. At the EIB we are working with governments, cities, business, civil society and the financial community globally to accelerate the green transformation.”

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “The latest IPCC report tells us that the window to limit global warming to 1.5 °C is closing rapidly. Many climate change impacts are already unavoidable for countries in the Global South on the frontline of the climate crisis. Through its new development arm EIB Global, the EIB is working closely with countries and clients to provide technical assistance and finance green projects globally, with a special focus on Africa.”

Forsaken Futures

On 14 September, international media organisation Project Syndicate organised a live online event Forsaken Futures. President Hoyer provided opening remarks about the challenges and solutions to address the global energy and climate crisis. You can read his speech here.

New York City Climate Week

On 19 September, President Hoyer and Vice-President Fayolle will participate in the opening ceremony of the New York City Climate Week. President Hoyer will speak about the need for a global just transition that puts vulnerable countries and communities at the heart of the green transition.

United Nations Transforming Education Summit

On 19 September, President Hoyer will deliver a speech on Leaders Day of the Transforming Education Summit at the United Nations headquarters. He will speak about the challenges of financing education as a common good and present how the EIB’s new development arm, EIB Global, is supporting access to education and social inclusion investments worldwide.

Landmark Leaders’ Event for a Nature Positive World

On 20 September, Vice-President Fayolle will participate in the Landmark Leaders’ Event for a Nature Positive World. Ahead of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in December, he will discuss innovative solutions to financing biodiversity and nature conservation projects.

World Biodiversity Summit

On 21 September, President Hoyer will deliver a keynote address at the World Biodiversity Summit to present the opportunities and challenges for natural capital investments and how mobilising finance for nature can help achieve the goals of both the Paris Agreement and the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

Halfway to 2030 Devex @UNGA 77

On 22 September, Vice-President Fayolle will participate in a conversation organised by global development media platform Devex. He will discuss the EIB’s role in supporting green investments worldwide, with a special focus on challenges and solutions to scale up green investments in Africa.

Blog post by President Hoyer

As Russia’s war in Ukraine adds to the pressure on global energy and food security already under the strain of climate change, it is time to transform, adapt and deliver says EIB President, Werner Hoyer. You can read his blog post here.

Media interviews

Background information

The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world