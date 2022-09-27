©Fernando Bento/ Dupla Imagem

The Lisbon School of Economics and Management (ISEG) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), under the high patronage of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Portugal, welcomed academics and other experts to a conference in Lisbon

The ‘Innovation for a sustainable and resilient future conference’, featured globally renown speakers including H.E. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic, President Werner Hoyer from the European Investment Bank and the pioneer of solar aviation, Bertrand Piccard.

An EIB conference on “Innovation for a Sustainable and resilient future”, in cooperation with ISEG, under the high patronage of His Excellency the President of the Portuguese Republic, took place in Lisbon on 23rd September. The conference speakers identified ways of funding new tech development which will lead to disruptive innovation and power Europe in the global tech race.

The conference brought together a dozen speakers to discuss finance for climate transition: Elvira Fortunato (Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education); Bertrand Piccard (pioneer of solar aviation); Arlindo Oliveira (professor at Instituto Superior Técnico); Celeste Hagatong (appointed Chairwoman of Banco Português de Fomento), Lurdes Gramaxo (president of Investors Portugal); Rui Lopes Teixeira (CFO of EDP – Energias de Portugal), Clara Raposo (president of ISEG). The EIB was represented by President Hoyer, delivering an opening remark, as well as Vice President, Ricardo Mourinho Félix, responsible for Portugal and other officials. The EIB is one of the largest multilateral financier for climate projects.

EIB Vice President, Ricardo Mourinho Félix said: “I am proud that the European Investment Bank has joined in the organization of this conference with ISEG, counting on the high patronage of our President of the Portuguese Republic. It was our belief that a practical discussion on the critical role of innovation to reach a sustainable, resilient and just transition was of the essence in Portugal and in Europe. Thank you to all who participated for the excellent debate and invaluable insights provided, calling our attention to the role of public policy and innovation ecosystems in contributing to the transition to a carbon free economy.”

Clara Raposo, the Dean of ISEG said: “Innovation is key to find solutions for the current serious concerns regarding the limits of our planet and of access to essential resources under a geopolitical crisis. A leading role by Europe and its vision is the best possible news for the younger generations, but this can only materialize if innovative technological solutions are developed sooner than later”.

The international conference included a panel titled: “Financing disruptive innovation for green transition” and a fireside chat focusing on the “EU innovation ecosystem and public policy banks”.

Speakers identified elements of the technologies that are necessary to implement the green transition which have not yet been developed yet or are in the early stages of their development phases, in order to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and just economy.

Given the huge investments required, the public sector plays a key role in facilitating twin digital and green transitions by tackling market failures and supporting innovative investors. The conference addressed how public policy banks can leverage private sector investments, from venture capital to senior debt, tailored to support projects at different stages of their technology development or market deployment.

