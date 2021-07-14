Spain: Advisory Hub helps EMT de Madrid to develop its new La Elipa operations centre

© EMT de Madrid

With financial support from the Advisory Hub, EIB experts will carry out an analysis of the different electrification technology alternatives for EMT de Madrid's new fleet of electric buses.

The goal of the project is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution by using more sustainable transport technologies.

The agreement is in line with the EIB's 2021-2025 Climate Bank Roadmap and the MADRID 360 environmental sustainability strategy.

The Advisory Hub, a joint initiative of the European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB), is set to advise Empresa Municipal de Transporte de Madrid (EMT — Madrid Municipal Transport Company) on the design and development of its new La Elipa operations centre. The agreement was signed by EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix and EMT President Borja Carabante.

The new La Elipa operations centre in the Ciudad Lineal district of Madrid will be a national and international reference point in transport logistics. The centre will feature a parking and maintenance area for EMT buses, promoting sustainable public transport via the upcoming introduction of a fully electric fleet.

EMT has been committed to electrification of its fleet for a number of years. The municipal company is currently in the process of receiving and deploying 50 electric buses purchased in the largest single tender procedure for electric buses made to date. Earlier this year, EMT also awarded a new lot of 50 electric buses that will be incorporated into the fleet by the end of the year or early 2022. The buses acquired through these two tender procedures will bring EMT's total number of zero-emissions vehicles to 179, an electrification rate of 8.6% of the overall fleet. In December, the Municipality of Madrid announced that EMT will no longer provide services using diesel buses from January 2023, with its entire fleet being composed of electric, natural gas and hybrid buses.

Due to the size of the electric bus fleet at the new depot and the associated charging and energy supply infrastructure requirements, EMT requested technical assistance from the Advisory Hub. EIB experts, mobilised by the Advisory Hub, will help EMT analyse the different electrification technology alternatives for the new fleet of electric buses to ensure that the investment project is solid and efficient over the long term. The charging infrastructure, energy supply needs and operational costs will also be assessed and optimised.

In addition, the Advisory Hub will advise EMT on the development of the tendering strategy (particularly for the charging infrastructure and energy supply), including potential use of public-private partnership structures.

The investment project will help reduce congestion and pollution by promoting a fossil fuel-free city through investment in sustainable mobility. The technical assistance offered by the Advisory Hub to EMT is free of charge because of its public nature.

“The Advisory Hub’s services will enable EMT to create a new, 100% electric and sustainable operations centre. This will improve the lives of the people of Madrid as the new centre will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. We look forward to replicating this flagship project in other EU countries. Sustainability is in the EIB Group's DNA,” said EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix.

EMT Chairman Borja Carabante added: “The technical and technological backing of the European Investment Advisory Hub is key for us to face the challenge of planning large-scale electric charging at La Elipa. It is a strategic project for EMT — an innovative and sustainable centre that will be a reference point in our sector.”

Like the vehicles it houses, the new La Elipa building has an undisputed commitment to the environment, and applies sustainability criteria using the near zero energy building philosophy. The main objective is to mitigate the negative impact of new buildings on the environment, as well as to improve the social and economic impact throughout their useful life.

The agreement is in line with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap, the MADRID 360 environmental sustainability strategy (to meet the European Union's air quality targets) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The European Investment Advisory Hub is a partnership between the European Investment Bank Group and the European Commission under the Investment Plan for Europe. The Advisory Hub is designed to act as a single access point to various types of advisory and technical assistance services. It supports the identification, preparation and development of investment projects across the European Union. Its advisers work directly with project promoters to prepare a tailor-made advisory package to support investment projects.