The European Investment Bank (EIB) is making a EUR 50m investment into German venture capital fund coparion, bringing the fund's total size to EUR 275m. This financing was made possible by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). EFSI is the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, under which the EIB Group and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners to boost the competitiveness of the European economy.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier said: “I am delighted that the European Investment Bank has invested in the coparion venture capital fund (launched by BMWi and KfW), as this is completely in line with the start-up promotion initiative that I recently started. This is a very positive signal to all company founders across Germany that urgently need growth capital for their innovative start-ups.”

“Financing is often a major challenge for early-stage start-ups,” said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President responsible for the European Fund for Strategic Investments. “Such financing is key to ensuring that highly innovative and sometimes risky ideas reach maturity to the benefit of the people and economy of Europe. coparion is one of the German venture capital market's largest investors, and we are pleased that the EIB can support the fund's work with the help of EFSI.”

European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Günther H. Oettinger commented: “The European Fund for Strategic Investments is providing the financing that promising start-ups need to turn their ideas into reality. I'm very happy to see this new Juncker Plan deal, and I hope to see more such agreements in Germany over the coming months.”

“The EIB's investment is a major success for coparion and recognises the co-investment fund's excellent work since it was created by KfW and BMWi three years ago. We want more investors to follow the EIB's example to expand investment in venture capital funds. KfW Capital invests in European venture capital funds as an institutional investor with the support of the ERP special fund, providing innovative, growth-phase technology firms with better access to venture capital,” said Jörg Goschin, CEO of new KfW subsidiary KfW Capital, which took over KfW's equity business on 15 October 2018.

coparion was created by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and KfW in 2016. Since then, it has successfully invested in innovative start-ups and young technology firms and is already an important player on the venture capital market. As a co-investment fund, coparion always invests in growth-phase companies together with at least one other private investor, thereby doubling the available capital. The EIB's participation brings this investment volume to at least EUR 550m.