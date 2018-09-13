The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed an agreement with DLL establishing more support for Dutch and Belgian SME and mid-cap companies from DLL’s Life Cycle Asset Management Program. The credit facility includes EUR 100 million and enables Dutch and Belgian companies committed to sustainable and circular business to benefit from a lower interest rate.

Through this facility from the EIB approximately 200 businesses will be able to benefit from a decreased interest rate. The total sum of the loan will be split between Belgium and The Netherlands depending on the incoming requests.

Jeroen van Beeck, Managing Director DLL Benelux adds: “SME and mid-cap companies in the Netherlands and Belgium increasingly want to transition to a circular business model. DLL sees both the societal and economic value of this business model and acknowledges the necessary investments that go with this. We are pleased that through this credit facility we can accommodate entrepreneurship and can facilitate innovative business.”

“Investing in the circular economy means changing people’s point of view on how the world uses its resources.” says EIB President Werner Hoyer. ”The Bank is already one of the largest financiers of climate action projects worldwide, and we expect initiatives like the circular economy to have a real impact in the long run.”

Criteria

The interest discount is available for SME and mid-cap companies with less than 3.000 employees. Criteria have been defined with which a circular transaction must comply.

