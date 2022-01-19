The President’s Chat is an initiative which the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) introduced in 2021 to discuss development issues in an accessible, non-technical manner and to enable the general public to have a better understanding of the social and economic challenges impacting the global landscape.

The third instalment of the President’s Chat involved the Presidents of four leading Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs):

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina – President, African Development Bank

Mr. Mauricio Claver-Carone – President, Inter-American Development Bank

Dr. Werner Hoyer – President, European Investment Bank

Dr. Hyginus “Gene” Leon – President, Caribbean Development Bank

As the significant resources required to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals are not readily available from traditional funding sources, MDBs must form strategic partnerships with the private sector. The dialogue at this year’s event examined how MDBs can play a catalytic role in mobilising private financing to achieve development outcomes.

More information

Watch the livestream