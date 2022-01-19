Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The President’s Chat is an initiative which the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) introduced in 2021 to discuss development issues in an accessible, non-technical manner and to enable the general public to have a better understanding of the social and economic challenges impacting the global landscape.

The third instalment of the President’s Chat involved the Presidents of four leading Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs):

  • Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina – President, African Development Bank
  • Mr. Mauricio Claver-Carone – President, Inter-American Development Bank
  • Dr. Werner Hoyer – President, European Investment Bank
  • Dr. Hyginus “Gene” Leon – President, Caribbean Development Bank

As the significant resources required to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals are not readily available from traditional funding sources, MDBs must form strategic partnerships with the private sector. The dialogue at this year’s event examined how MDBs can play a catalytic role in mobilising private financing to achieve development outcomes.

More information  

Watch the livestream

Find out how the EIB supports sustainable development around the world

Solving challenges together

The great challenges of today are global. All our economies are interconnected. Prosperity in one region promotes prosperity everywhere.

