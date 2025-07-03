Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Sevilla
30
-
03
jun
2025
jul
2025

The EIB at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development

Location: Sevilla , es

Financing our future

We took part in the United Nations' 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Sevilla, Spain on 30 June to 4 July. A delegation led by Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank Group, joined leaders of government, international organisations, multilateral development banks, business and civil society to discuss advancing the Sustainable Development Goals under a renewed global financial system.

We promoted win-win solutions through closer collaboration with the private sector in a number of areas, including climate, water, food, gender and health. As the financing arm of the European Union, we are committed to strengthening our global partnerships for peace and prosperity for all.

  Media advisory

Our contribution to the SDGs

The United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals guide international efforts to end world poverty, protect the planet and ensure that everyone can enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. We at the European Investment Bank Group have been committed to advancing the SDGs since their adoption in 2015.

Learn more  

FFD4 highlights

Follow our announcements, publications and interviews.

custom-preview

IN FOCUS

The power of connections in developing countries

LeapFrog Investments is a private equity firm that invests in financial services, healthcare and climate projects in emerging markets across Africa and Asia. Its companies have reached millions of people around the world with our support.

Read the story  

Our priorities

Learn more about the European Investment Bank and our core strategic priorities.

Climate action

Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.

Global investment

Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.

Digitalisation and technological innovation

Cutting-edge technologies are essential to Europe's future. We invest in the European Union's global technological leadership in cleantech and health.

Explore our 8 priorities  

