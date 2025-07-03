The EIB at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development

Financing our future
We took part in the United Nations' 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Sevilla, Spain on 30 June to 4 July. A delegation led by Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank Group, joined leaders of government, international organisations, multilateral development banks, business and civil society to discuss advancing the Sustainable Development Goals under a renewed global financial system.
We promoted win-win solutions through closer collaboration with the private sector in a number of areas, including climate, water, food, gender and health. As the financing arm of the European Union, we are committed to strengthening our global partnerships for peace and prosperity for all.
FFD4 highlights
SDG Outcomes Fund reaches $100 million with commitment from EU
UBS Optimus Foundation and Bridges Outcomes Partnerships today announced the successful final closing of the SDG Outcomes Fund at the 4th UN International Conference on Financing for Development in Sevilla.
The EIB reinforces global partnerships to boost food security and promote rural development
The European Investment Bank announced new partnerships and commitments to promote food security and sustainable agriculture around the world and to combat hunger and poverty and. These steps were taken during the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain.
Réunis à Séville, banques multilatérales de développement et secteur privé définissent les contours d’une coopération plus étroite pour le développement
Le Groupe Banque européenne d’investissement (Groupe BEI), en partenariat avec l’Alliance financière pour des émissions nettes zéro a organisé un échange de haut niveau avec des dirigeantes et dirigeants de banques multilatérales de développement et du secteur privé à l’occasion de la Conférence internationale sur le financement du développement à Séville, afin de renforcer la coopération et d’accroître l’investissement privé dans les marchés émergents et les économies en développement.
Water Security Financing Report 2024
The Joint MDB Water Security Financing Report 2024 marks a milestone in collective action by ten Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to strengthen global water security. Building on commitments made at COP28 and the One Water Summit, the report sets a baseline for tracking investments and collaboration across the water sector.
Mauritania: Global Gateway - EIB Global and Banque El Amana sign loan to improve financial inclusion of women and young people in the blue economy
Banque El Amana (BEA) and the European Investment Bank (EIB Global) signed an agreement for €20 million to finance small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Mauritania, at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4).
Global Gateway strategy delivers and mobilises partners for women’s economic empowerment
The European Investment Bank, the European Commission and the Luxembourg Government – alongside key partners – are convening support and private sector mobilisation through strategic investments into women’s empowerment, female-owned and led businesses and economic activities in agriculture, climate action and energy.
EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025
At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.
The EIB and the European Commission announce a more flexible guarantee of €5 billion to boost global investments
The guarantee has the potential to unlock up to €10 billion in funding for critical projects in clean energy, green infrastructure and access to finance for small businesses in partner countries.
Our priorities
Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.
Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.
Cutting-edge technologies are essential to Europe's future. We invest in the European Union's global technological leadership in cleantech and health.
