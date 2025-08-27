The European Union faces migration challenges of such magnitude that they question our ability to address them in a coordinated manner. These challenges will probably be one of the dominant themes of the 2019 European electoral campaign, as already experienced in national elections and referenda.

A high-level conference dedicated to migration management will be organised on 21 June 2017. Its objective is to raise the attention and create a sense of urgency ahead of the European Council on 22-23 June that will notably discuss migration and review progress on the implementation of the Malta Declaration and the external aspects of migration.

The conference will be organised with the relevant parliamentary committees that focus on migration, with participation of their Members, in particular the rapporteurs of key files, and stakeholders.

EIB President Werner Hoyer will be one of the introduction speakers, at the EU bank is a key player in migration challenges.

13:30 - Registration

14:30-15:00 - Opening

15:00-15:30 - Introduction

15:30-17:30 - Round table: Managing asylum and migration

15:30-17:30 - Round table: Promoting stability and prosperity in third countries

17:30-18:30 - Round table: Strengthening the EU’s internal security

18:30-19:30 - Closing session, with the leaders of the political groups