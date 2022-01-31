Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Brussels
17
jul 2025

Stakeholder engagement on Phase 2 of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap and Energy Sector Orientation

Location: Rond-Point Robert Schuman, 6, Brussels , be

Charting the next phase for the Climate Bank: supporting the green transition and building climate-resilience, including in the energy sector.

The EIB Group invited stakeholders to a dedicated engagement on the second phase of its Climate Bank Roadmap (CBR2) and the accompanying Energy Sector Orientation (ESO) — two strategic documents that will guide the Group’s climate and environmental ambition and actions, including in the energy sector, from 2026 to 2030.

Building on the successful implementation of the 2021–2025 Roadmap, the EIB Group aims to consolidate its position as the EU’s Climate Bank, while refocusing to increase impact in an evolving policy environment, taking into account recent scientific knowledge and best practice. This includes supporting EU responses to the challenges of industrial competitiveness, inclusive prosperity, and security and preparedness, as well as broader global objectives, including EU commitments to international goals, climate-resilience building, emissions reduction, just transition, and sustainable development.

custom-preview

Strategic direction: continuity with purpose

The second phase of the Climate Bank Roadmap is being developed to support both internal Group strategy and external policy developments. It proposes a streamlined, high-level document supported by the more detailed Energy Sector Orientation, outlining how the Group can bring added value to the EU’s industrial and energy transitions.

The current proposal for CBR2 is structured around three core strategic messages:

  • Staying the course:

The EIB Group will maintain its climate bank ambition from Phase 1, including its substantial contribution to the green transition through large volumes of quality climate action and environmental sustainability finance. It will continue to deliver on short term and longer-term climate and environmental goals.

  • Maximising policy impact:

Operating within a volume-based ambition, the Group aims to deliver additional impact by supporting initiatives that simultaneously address multiple challenges and policy objectives that deliver across industrial competitiveness, inclusive prosperity, and security and preparedness. Key focus areas include innovation, resilience, natural capital, circular economy, depollution, improved health and well-being, and inclusion.
This will include support through EIB Global to delivery of global climate and environmental frameworks and joint commitments with multilateral development banks and development partners.

  • Simple and robust:

As EU sustainable finance regulation and global good practice matures and  markets respond, the EIB Group will consider increasing reliance on regulation and disclosures. When appropriate, this can reduce administrative burden on clients and final beneficiaries, especially smaller enterprises, while maintaining robust standards and accelerating delivery of finance and advisory services.

This stakeholder meeting is part of a structured effort to test and refine the strategic direction of the second phase of the Climate Bank Roadmap and of the Energy Sector Orientation, ahead of their finalisation and publication. It invited stakeholder input on the Group’s evolving approach to climate action, environmental sustainability, energy, sustainable finance, and Paris alignment at a critical time for Europe and the world.

Feedback will be taken into account ahead of:

  • Finalising the CBR2 and ESO in late summer 2025
  • Submission to EIB Group decision-making bodies in autumn 2025
  • Implementation of the updated approaches from January 2026

All stakeholders had the opportunity to submit written feedback. Guiding questions and instructions on how to contribute were shared ahead of the event, and the process will be published both on this landing page and the EIB website. 

Submit your feedback  

