The fi-compass ‘Thematic workshop on financial instruments supporting student loans’, organised by the European Commission, Directorate-General for Employment and Social Inclusion (DG EMPL) in partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB), will take place in Prague on Tuesday, 11 February 2020.

The event targets European Social Fund (ESF) managing authorities and other stakeholders who are interested in exploring the potential for supporting higher education through dedicated financial instruments. The student loans topic is increasingly gaining attention and interest by the ESF community, according to the findings of the recent fi-compass survey on financial instruments under ESF.

The workshop will shed the light on existing experiences across the EU in this domain, by enquiring about the different ways to provide support to student loan schemes via debt products, and by addressing the common challenges faced by managing authorities. Practitioners from Portugal, Malta and Italy will present their on-the-ground experiences via detailed presentations, and will be accompanied by experts from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank Group.

This workshop will allow experts and practitioners to exchange around this specific subject, also in the perspective of a timely inclusion of financial instruments in the 2021-2027 ESIF Operational Programmes.

Agenda

The programme of the event is available here

Registration

Registration is via the fi-compass web page