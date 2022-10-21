The 3rd edition of the Finance in Common (FiCS) Summit was co-organised by the African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank on 19 and 20 October 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire as a hybrid event, allowing virtual and in-person participation. The event’s theme was “Green and Just transition for a sustainable recovery.”

The Summit highlighted the key role of Public Development Banks (PDBs) in supporting the transformation of economies and financial systems towards sustainability. As the COVID-19 crisis wrote off decades of economic investments and social progress, it is crucial to mainstream green and just transition principles in all financial actors’ investments and operations in order to build back greener and fairer.

The third FiCS Summit fostered debates on the importance of working together to promote resilience and adaptation, green and quality infrastructure, health and social protection, while supporting a human rights-based approach and fighting against inequalities.

