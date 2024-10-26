The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund bring together central bankers, international financial institutions, multilateral organisations, political leaders, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern.

President Nadia Calviño and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros led European Investment Bank Group’s delegation this year. They met with global partners and fellow multilateral development banks to cover a range of topics, including new agreements that reflect our commitment to working together for a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world: reinforcing energy security, supporting greentech and accelerating the deployment of projects in Ukraine, and global health initiatives.

Learn more about our participation in our Media advisory.