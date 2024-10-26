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The EIB Group at the 2025 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings

Location: Washington DC , us

The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund bring together central bankers, international financial institutions, multilateral organisations, political leaders, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern.

President Nadia Calviño and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros led European Investment Bank Group’s delegation this year. They met with global partners and fellow multilateral development banks to cover a range of topics, including new agreements that reflect our commitment to working together for a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world: reinforcing energy security, supporting greentech and accelerating the deployment of projects in Ukraine, and global health initiatives.

  Learn more about our participation in our Media advisory.

Key events with EIB Group participation:

LeapFrog climate strategy

TUESDAY 22 April, 16:00 - 16:30 GMT+2

We joined the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and our private sector partners LeapFrog and Temasek, to explore innovative solutions to climate change and announce LeapFrog’s climate strategy.

  Read the press release

 

Catalysing climate investments: unlocking capital for sustainable growth

TUESDAY 22 APRIL, 19:00 - 20:00 GMT+2

This panel discussion explored how emerging and developing economies can unlock financing for green investments, including in renewable energy, to foster inclusive growth and development.

  About the event

Europe’s moment: building bridges to shared prosperity – the Peterson Institute

TUESDAY 22 APRIL, 21:00 - 21:45 GMT+2

President Nadia Calviño in conversation with Cecilia Malmström from the Peterson Institute for International Economics to discuss Europe’s role in providing stability in a changing world and why partnership is the best guarantee for peace and prosperity. 

  Replay the livestream
  Read the speech

Reconstructing Ukraine: the path forward – Council on Foreign Relations

WEDNESDAY 23 April, 15:00 GMT+2

President Nadia Calviño discussed Europe’s support for Ukraine with Odile Renaud Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Sergii Marchenko, minister of Finance for Ukraine.

  Learn more about EIB's support for Ukraine
 

 

A strong Europe in a changing world – Georgetown University

WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL, 16:45 GMT+2

President Nadia Calviño sat down with Georgetown University students to discuss transatlantic relations in the current geopolitical context.

  Read the speech

Health works: accelerating action towards affordable, quality health services for all

WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL, 15:45 - 16:45 GMT+2

An event on health, with the participation of Vice-President Thomas Östros.

  Learn more about our support in health and life sciences.

Development committee plenary

THURSDAY 24 APRIL, 13:30 GMT+2

A plenary session on development, with the participation of Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

 

 

Global macro session – Washington economic festival

THURSDAY 24 APRIL, 18:15 - 19:15 GMT+2

This chief economists roundtable was organised by Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee and included discussions with chief economists of various institutions, including Debora Revoltella, Chief Economist, at the EIB. 

Mobilising private climate finance: unlocking capital through investable nationally determined contributions

THURSDAY 24 APRIL, 16:30 GMT+2

An event by the World Economic Forum, with the participation of Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

 

Scaling sustainable investment in cities: the role of multilateral development banks

FRIDAY 25 APRIL, 16:30 - 18:30 GMT+2

This high-level roundtable was co-hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies, C40 Cities and GCoM, in partnership with the MDB Cities Group with the participation of Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

Top stories

EIB signs agreement with EBRD to strengthen impact of projects around the world
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have deepened their long-standing partnership by signing a Mutual Reliance Agreement on environmental and social aspects. The agreement will  make it easier to finance projects together and get them off the ground more  quickly in common countries of operation. It  will also reduce red tape for our our clients.
EIB welcomes new contribution from Ireland to reconstruction fund – accelerating support to Ukraine
The European Investment Bank (EIB), the financing arm of the European Union, is announcing today a €7 million contribution from Ireland to the EU for Ukraine Fund – a complementary instrument established by the EIB to support Ukraine’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.
President Calviño's speech at Georgetown University
EIB Group President Nadia Calviño at Georgetown University, school of foreign service on "A strong Europe in a changing world" in Washington DC, during the 2025 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings.
President Calviño's speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics
EIB Group President Nadia Calviño was introduced by Cecilia Malmström, former EU trade commissioner and fellow of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington DC, during the 2025 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings.
Interview
CNBC interview with President Calviño

President Calviño discusses the EIB's clear objective, to reinforce our global partnerships for peace and prosperity and to keep the course with green transition and win-win partnerships.

Interview
President Calviño interviewed by CNN

President Calviño explains how the climate Bank continues to step up its support for Ukraine's security.

EIB supports innovative climate action in emerging markets alongside private equity firm LeapFrog Investments
The European Investment Bank is accelerating the use of green technologies in Africa and Asia with a $60 million pledge for private equity firm LeapFrog Investments (LeapFrog). The pledge by the EIB, financial arm of the European Union, is for a LeapFrog Climate Investment Strategy that has also drawn support from the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), Singapore headquartered global investment companyTemasek and the Swiss Development Finance Institution (SIFEM).

Editor's choice

EIB Investment Report 2024/2025: Innovation, integration and simplification in Europe
Video series: Chance for change
The sunny side of green energy
EIB Group key priorities: High-impact global investments
Our support for Ukraine in 2025

Our activities

EIB Global

The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

Security and defence

The EIB Group aims to ensure Europe's peace and security through its investments in our industrial base, technological superiority and essential defence infrastructure.

Ukraine solidarity

Three years after Russia’s invasion, our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.

Climate and environmental sustainability

Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

Sustainable energy

We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy, as well as for innovative solutions to make the world greener for future generations.

Together on climate

We work with companies, think tanks, not-for-profit organisations, public authorities and other international financial institutions to co-finance mitigation, adaptation and other climate-related projects.

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