The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund bring together central bankers, international financial institutions, multilateral organisations, political leaders, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern.
President Nadia Calviño and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros led European Investment Bank Group’s delegation this year. They met with global partners and fellow multilateral development banks to cover a range of topics, including new agreements that reflect our commitment to working together for a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world: reinforcing energy security, supporting greentech and accelerating the deployment of projects in Ukraine, and global health initiatives.
Learn more about our participation in our Media advisory.
Key events with EIB Group participation:
LeapFrog climate strategy
TUESDAY 22 April, 16:00 - 16:30 GMT+2
We joined the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and our private sector partners LeapFrog and Temasek, to explore innovative solutions to climate change and announce LeapFrog’s climate strategy.
Catalysing climate investments: unlocking capital for sustainable growth
TUESDAY 22 APRIL, 19:00 - 20:00 GMT+2
This panel discussion explored how emerging and developing economies can unlock financing for green investments, including in renewable energy, to foster inclusive growth and development.
Europe’s moment: building bridges to shared prosperity – the Peterson Institute
TUESDAY 22 APRIL, 21:00 - 21:45 GMT+2
President Nadia Calviño in conversation with Cecilia Malmström from the Peterson Institute for International Economics to discuss Europe’s role in providing stability in a changing world and why partnership is the best guarantee for peace and prosperity.
Reconstructing Ukraine: the path forward – Council on Foreign Relations
WEDNESDAY 23 April, 15:00 GMT+2
President Nadia Calviño discussed Europe’s support for Ukraine with Odile Renaud Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Sergii Marchenko, minister of Finance for Ukraine.
Learn more about EIB's support for Ukraine
A strong Europe in a changing world – Georgetown University
WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL, 16:45 GMT+2
President Nadia Calviño sat down with Georgetown University students to discuss transatlantic relations in the current geopolitical context.
Health works: accelerating action towards affordable, quality health services for all
WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL, 15:45 - 16:45 GMT+2
An event on health, with the participation of Vice-President Thomas Östros.
Learn more about our support in health and life sciences.
Development committee plenary
THURSDAY 24 APRIL, 13:30 GMT+2
A plenary session on development, with the participation of Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.
Global macro session – Washington economic festival
THURSDAY 24 APRIL, 18:15 - 19:15 GMT+2
This chief economists roundtable was organised by Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee and included discussions with chief economists of various institutions, including Debora Revoltella, Chief Economist, at the EIB.
Mobilising private climate finance: unlocking capital through investable nationally determined contributions
THURSDAY 24 APRIL, 16:30 GMT+2
An event by the World Economic Forum, with the participation of Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.
Scaling sustainable investment in cities: the role of multilateral development banks
FRIDAY 25 APRIL, 16:30 - 18:30 GMT+2
This high-level roundtable was co-hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies, C40 Cities and GCoM, in partnership with the MDB Cities Group with the participation of Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.
Our activities
The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.
The EIB Group aims to ensure Europe's peace and security through its investments in our industrial base, technological superiority and essential defence infrastructure.
Three years after Russia’s invasion, our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.
Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.
We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy, as well as for innovative solutions to make the world greener for future generations.
We work with companies, think tanks, not-for-profit organisations, public authorities and other international financial institutions to co-finance mitigation, adaptation and other climate-related projects.