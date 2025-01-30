Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
Madrid
19
feb 2025

Spain Annual Results Press Conference

Location: Madrid , es

Spain is a key beneficiary of EIB Group financing, with investments driving the green transition, innovation, and economic development.

At this press conference in Madrid, EIB Group President Nadia Calviño presented the 2024 results for Spain, highlighting major projects, investment priorities, and the impact of EIB-backed initiatives across the country.

Discover the presentation  

Replay the press conference

custom-preview

Media

Press release

EIB Group invests €12.3 billion in Spain in 2024, with record investments in climate action, energy, innovation and housing

President Calviño's speech

President Calviño presents the 2024 annual results for Spain

In Focus

Spain and the EIB

We have worked in Spain since 1981, investing in infrastructure, driving the green and digital transitions, boosting innovation and small businesses and promoting cohesion.

Discover more  
MicroBank Caixa

Key publications

  • 30 January 2025

    Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

    Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

    Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy
  • 30 January 2025

    At a glance 2025

    Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.

  • 30 January 2025

    The EIB Group Operational Plan 2025-2027

    The EIB Group plays an instrumental role in supporting Europe’s priorities and policies through its activities inside and outside the European Union.

  • 17 December 2024

    EIB Product catalogue

    An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.

    Urban development Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing

Other events you may like...

30
Jan
2025

EIB Group press conference on annual results

The EIB Group’s annual results press conference takes place on 30 January 2025 with President Nadia Calviño.

Institutional Annual Press Conference Management committee Nadia Calviño
5
-
7
Mar
2025

EIB Group Forum 2025

The EIB Group Forum 2025 took place on 5-7 March in Luxembourg.

Infrastructure SMEs Climate Management committee Nadia Calviño Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
1
-
31
Jan
2022
Dec
2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.