Spain Annual Results Press Conference

Replay the press conference
Media
Key publications
-
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
-
At a glance 2025
Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.
-
The EIB Group Operational Plan 2025-2027
The EIB Group plays an instrumental role in supporting Europe’s priorities and policies through its activities inside and outside the European Union.
-
EIB Product catalogue
An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.