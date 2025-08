The project consists of several investments in the existing core Trans-European Transport (TEN-T) Rhine-Danube inland waterway network of the Republic of Serbia, along the Danube and Sava rivers, which aim at increasing the capacity and improving the efficiency and the safety of the inland waterway navigation, thus allowing for a modal shift from roads to river navigation. The different schemes of the framework loan will be linked to the 2015-2025 Development Strategy on Waterborne Transport of