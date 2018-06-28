SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The project consists of several investments in the existing core Trans-European Transport (TEN-T) Rhine-Danube inland waterway network of the Republic of Serbia, along the Danube and Sava rivers, which aim at increasing the capacity and improving the efficiency and the safety of the inland waterway navigation, thus allowing for a modal shift from roads to river navigation. The different schemes of the framework loan will be linked to the 2015-2025 Development Strategy on Waterborne Transport of the Republic of Serbia.
The project will facilitate the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of existing fluvial infrastructure and will improve the navigability of the Danube and Sava rivers, aiming at facilitating a modal a shift from road (which is the current dominant mode) to waterway transport. The project will increase capacity, reduce transport times and costs and ensure smooth, reliable and safe inland navigation along these waterway sections. Inland navigation is one of the most energy efficient transport modes and it is considered crucial for providing sustainable multimodal transport links. In addition, being the two rivers waterways of international category, the project will also enhance the economic ties and material exchanges with neighboring countries.
The majority of schemes under this operation are included in the Strategic Environmental Assessment relevant to the Inland Waterway Transport Development Strategy of the Republic of Serbia for the period 2015-2025. These are likely to fall under the provisions of Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which has been largely transposed to Serbian legislation. For all these schemes, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) are either being prepared or will be prepared in due course in accordance with the applicable Directive and the Bank's Environmental and Social (E&S) Standards. These will be further reviewed during the appraisal phase and during the allocation process of each scheme, together with any potential cumulative and cross-border impacts.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
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