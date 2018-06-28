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SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
146.850.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Serbien : 146.850.000 €
Verkehr : 146.850.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/07/2024 : 15.850.000 €
13/12/2022 : 31.000.000 €
23/11/2018 : 100.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 15.850.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Andere Links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Strategische Umweltprüfung - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Serbien: EIB finanziert Ausbau der serbischen Wasserstraßen
Story zum Projekt
Eine Welle des Wohlstands
Story zum Projekt
Eine Donau ohne Wracks
Story zum Projekt
Mehr Platz auf der Donau
Story zum Projekt
Leinen los auf Serbiens Wasserstraßen
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 Juni 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/11/2018
20170671
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
REPUBLIC OF SERBIA - MINISTRY OF CONSTRUCTION, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 147 million
EUR 316 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of several investments in the existing core Trans-European Transport (TEN-T) Rhine-Danube inland waterway network of the Republic of Serbia, along the Danube and Sava rivers, which aim at increasing the capacity and improving the efficiency and the safety of the inland waterway navigation, thus allowing for a modal shift from roads to river navigation. The different schemes of the framework loan will be linked to the 2015-2025 Development Strategy on Waterborne Transport of the Republic of Serbia.

The project will facilitate the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of existing fluvial infrastructure and will improve the navigability of the Danube and Sava rivers, aiming at facilitating a modal a shift from road (which is the current dominant mode) to waterway transport. The project will increase capacity, reduce transport times and costs and ensure smooth, reliable and safe inland navigation along these waterway sections. Inland navigation is one of the most energy efficient transport modes and it is considered crucial for providing sustainable multimodal transport links. In addition, being the two rivers waterways of international category, the project will also enhance the economic ties and material exchanges with neighboring countries.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The majority of schemes under this operation are included in the Strategic Environmental Assessment relevant to the Inland Waterway Transport Development Strategy of the Republic of Serbia for the period 2015-2025. These are likely to fall under the provisions of Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which has been largely transposed to Serbian legislation. For all these schemes, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) are either being prepared or will be prepared in due course in accordance with the applicable Directive and the Bank's Environmental and Social (E&S) Standards. These will be further reviewed during the appraisal phase and during the allocation process of each scheme, together with any potential cumulative and cross-border impacts.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Weitere Unterlagen
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
13/11/2018 - Strategische Umweltprüfung - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Serbien: EIB finanziert Ausbau der serbischen Wasserstraßen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84231035
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170671
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Strategische Umweltprüfung - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84804029
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Strategische Umweltprüfung
Projektnummer
20170671
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Strategische Umweltprüfung - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Andere Links
Übersicht
SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Serbien: EIB finanziert Ausbau der serbischen Wasserstraßen
Story zum Projekt
Eine Welle des Wohlstands
Story zum Projekt
Eine Donau ohne Wracks
Story zum Projekt
Mehr Platz auf der Donau
Story zum Projekt
Leinen los auf Serbiens Wasserstraßen
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Serbien: EIB finanziert Ausbau der serbischen Wasserstraßen
Story zum Projekt
Eine Welle des Wohlstands
Story zum Projekt
Eine Donau ohne Wracks
Story zum Projekt
Mehr Platz auf der Donau
Story zum Projekt
Leinen los auf Serbiens Wasserstraßen
Andere Links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Strategische Umweltprüfung - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO

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