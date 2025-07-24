Referenz: 20240575

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

REPUBLIC OF SERBIA - MINISTRY OF CONSTRUCTION, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE

The project concerns the rehabilitation and expansion of the inland port of Bogojevo along the Danube River. It includes investments in quay side and terminal infrastructure and the scheme is part of the Serbian Inland Waterway Infrastructure framework loan.

Ziele

The project is a major scheme under framework loan 2017-0671 SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE. The project expands the cargo handling capacity of an inland waterway port along the Danube, which is a waterway on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) on the Rhine-Danube Inland Waterway corridor. The rehabilitation of the Port of Bogojevo foresees works for the construction of a new operational quay, administrative buildings, construction of traffic, electricity, telecommunications, thermal power and hydraulic engineering infrastructure for the port functioning, construction of the port infrastructure of the planned port terminals, as well as providing supervision services during the construction. The port is 40 km distance from the E75 highway (Belgrade-Budapest) and it will be connected to the national railway network. The port sits by a bridge connecting Serbia and Croatia. The promoter is the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Serbia.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 32 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 65 million

Umweltaspekte

If within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU of 16 April 2014 amending Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private Projects on the environment. An environmental and social impact assessment of the Detailed Spatial Regulation Plan of the Port of Bogojevo was prepared. It received approval via Granting Consent No. 501-11/21-05 of 24 March 2021.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 24/07/2025