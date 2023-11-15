Erdwärme in Deutschland

The Project supports the deployment and integration of a sustainable renewable combined heat and power source (geothermal) applying innovative technologies. It generates positive externalities in the form of reduced greenhouse gases and other hazardous emissions through the switching to a baseload source of sustainable energy. The Project also contributes at increasing learning-by-doing through the first commercialisation stage of an innovative sustainable technology, which should support costs reductions over time. The Project contributes to the 2030 national RE penetration targets of Germany, i.e. 80% RE in the power sector and 65% RE in the heating sector. The Project also contributes to maintaining or increasing safe delivery of energy.

The Project therefore addresses the following market failures: reducing carbon and air pollution externalities, security of supply and costs reduction of innovative low-carbon technologies.

The Project is aligned with EIB's Energy Lending Policy (Decarbonising Energy Supply and Innovation) and Climate Action (Mitigation / Renewable Energy) eligibility criteria and the policy contribution for Renewable Energy Sources is thus rated as Excellent.

The Project also complies with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, in particular in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, as the operation falls under the Thematic product (generation of clean, safe and sustainable renewable energy sources and solutions), through a technology at TRL 8. As a first-of-a kind commercial demonstration operation, the Project entails a

number of risks (credit, tehnology, construction, offtake) which cannot be fully mitigated due to its early-stage nature. This is combined with the limited experience of the Promoter as a start-up company.

EIB will be a key lender that will provide adequate terms and capacity to attract other specialized institutions to complete the funding plan of this project. The EIB financing further complements the EU Innovation Fund grant to provide a financial package which covers the distinctive risks of the Project. The Project would therefore not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.