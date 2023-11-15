Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)

Erdwärme in Deutschland

Die innovative Lösung des kanadischen Unternehmens Eavor nutzt geothermische Energie – ohne unterirdische Wasserreservoirs

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
26/04/2024
Betrag
EUR 43.873.666,1
Länder
Deutschland
Sektor(en)
Energie
Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
43.873.666,1 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 43.873.666,1 €
Energie : 43.873.666,1 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/04/2024 : 43.873.666,1 €
Datenblätter
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Übersicht
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB und EU-Innovationsfonds fördern innovative Geothermie-Technologie von Eavor in Bayern
Irland: Rekord der EIB-Gruppe von 1,6 Mrd. Euro für erneuerbare Energie, Bildung, Wohnungsbau und Innovation im Jahr 2023

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 November 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/04/2024
20230481
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
EAVOR ERDWARME GERETSRIED GMBH & CO KG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 44 million
EUR 368 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project represents the first commercial scale implementation of an innovative closed loop geothermal technology to generate baseload combined heat and power, through heat conduction transfer between rocks in the subsurface and a wellbore-isolated cycling fluid. This is expected to progress the feasibility, competitiveness and scalability of the technology by demonstrating its application to diverse geological settings, with the potential to be applied to a wider range of locations compared to conventional geothermal energy.

The objective is to support the integration of geothermal heat and power in the energy system and as a baseload source of energy with the aim to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, in line with the EU and national renewable energy targets. The project will also contribute to further innovative technologies in the energy sector and thus support learning-by-doing and positive knowledge externalities.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the deployment and integration of a sustainable renewable combined heat and power source (geothermal) applying innovative technologies. It generates positive externalities in the form of reduced greenhouse gases and other hazardous emissions through the switching to a baseload source of sustainable energy. The Project also contributes at increasing learning-by-doing through the first commercialisation stage of an innovative sustainable technology, which should support costs reductions over time. The Project contributes to the 2030 national RE penetration targets of Germany, i.e. 80% RE in the power sector and 65% RE in the heating sector. The Project also contributes to maintaining or increasing safe delivery of energy.

The Project therefore addresses the following market failures: reducing carbon and air pollution externalities, security of supply and costs reduction of innovative low-carbon technologies.

The Project is aligned with EIB's Energy Lending Policy (Decarbonising Energy Supply and Innovation) and Climate Action (Mitigation / Renewable Energy) eligibility criteria and the policy contribution for Renewable Energy Sources is thus rated as Excellent.

The Project also complies with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, in particular in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, as the operation falls under the Thematic product (generation of clean, safe and sustainable renewable energy sources and solutions), through a technology at TRL 8. As a first-of-a kind commercial demonstration operation, the Project entails a

number of risks (credit, tehnology, construction, offtake) which cannot be fully mitigated due to its early-stage nature. This is combined with the limited experience of the Promoter as a start-up company.

EIB will be a key lender that will provide adequate terms and capacity to attract other specialized institutions to complete the funding plan of this project. The EIB financing further complements the EU Innovation Fund grant to provide a financial package which covers the distinctive risks of the Project. The Project would therefore not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Based on their technical characteristics, the subsurface components of the project fall within Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, which requires the national competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The EIA screening-out decision was issued in 2021 and the project main operating plan (Hauptbetriebsplan) was approved in 2022. The environmental impacts are overall expected to be minor and mostly temporary during construction. The specific impacts related to drilling, completion and subsurface operations are expected to be limited with the implementation of appropriate mitigation measures and as the geothermal subsurface system will operate as a closed loop.

The promoter, as a private undertaking operating in the utility sector, is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives. The project, which will be supplying utilities already active in the energy sector, is deemed to not benefit from any special or exclusive rights, within the meaning of the Utilities Directives. Therefore, the private procurement procedures used by the promoter are acceptable for the project.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 November 2023
26 April 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
26/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Übersicht
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Datenblätter
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Apr 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
189054238
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230481
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Übersicht
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Datenblätter
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Datenblätter
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Übersicht
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Eavor-Projekt in Geretsried

Warum

  • Geothermie liefert saubere Energie
  • Weniger Emissionen als fossile Brennstoffe
  • Beschleunigt die Energiewende in Deutschland

Wie

  • Erdwärme gibt es immer und überall
  • Eavor-Loop ist emissionsärmer als konventionelle Geothermie-Anlagen
  • Erzeugte Wärme ersetzt Gaskessel und spart dadurch jährlich 45 000 Tonnen CO2

Sektoren und Länder

Deutschland Deutschland Entwicklung weltweit Energie Klima und Umwelt

Wirkung

Schub für die Energiewende

  • Erzeugt Wärme und Strom für umgerechnet 30 000 Haushalte
  • Fördert stabile Energiepreise und Energieautonomie
  • Verhindert 45 000 Tonnen CO2-Emissionen pro Jahr
„Die Wärmeproduktion gehört zu den größten Herausforderungen für Europas Energiewende, weil dafür besonders viel Energie gebraucht wird und das meiste CO2 anfällt.“
„Wenn wir bis 2050 klimaneutral werden wollen, müssen die EU-Länder ihren Treibhausgas-Ausstoß bis 2030 um mindestens 55 Prozent reduzieren.“

Video abspielen

4:13

custom-preview

Story

Unendliche Wärme aus der Tiefe

„Man braucht eine bestimmte Art von Tiefengestein, in das man sicher und effizient bohren kann. Und es kommt auf die Wärmeleitfähigkeit an.“
Laurie-Anne Michnick

Ingenieurin, Europäische Investitionsbank

Daniel Mölk arbeitete Anfang der 2010er-Jahre erstmals an einem Projekt in der bayerischen Stadt Geretsried. Der lokale Versorger setzte damals auf hydrothermische Energie aus unterirdischen Wasserreservoirs. Bei den Bohrungen stieß das Team um Mölk zwar nicht auf Wasser. Aber dafür lernten sie fast alles, was es über die Erde und das Tiefengestein im Stadtgebiet 40 Kilometer südlich von München zu wissen gibt. Das war die Grundlage für das bahnbrechende Geothermie-Projekt, das 13 Jahre später genau dort anläuft.

Mölk ist Geschäftsführer von Eavor Deutschland, das nun an der Stelle von damals den „Loop“ baut – eine Art riesigen unterirdischen Heizkörper. „Vor über zehn Jahren bohrte ich hier das erste Mal. Seither habe ich überall auf der Welt an hydrothermischen Projekten mitgearbeitet“, so Mölk. „Es ist etwas Besonderes, mit der Eavor-Technologie wieder hier in Geretsried an die Arbeit zu gehen. Damit zeigen wir, dass Geothermie auch ohne Thermalwasser im großen Maßstab funktioniert.“

Deutschland steckt mitten in der Energiewende. Die begann in den frühen 2010er-Jahren und soll Atomkraft durch erneuerbare Energien ersetzen.

Eavor-Loop in Geretsried erzeugt im Winter Wärme und ganzjährig Strom.

Eavor

„Die Kombination aus Wind, Sonne und Geothermie ist sehr wichtig für eine sichere Energieversorgung in einer großen Volkswirtschaft wie Deutschland.“
Alexander Land

Head of Public Affairs bei Eavor Deutschland

Medien zum Thema

12 März 2024

Ein grünes Modell für Afrika

Kenia exportiert Technologie für erneuerbare Energien, modernisiert den Verkehr und stärkt Innovation
Infrastruktur KMU Verkehr Kenia Subsahara-Afrika Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
23 Mai 2024

Frischer Wind im Torf

Eine estnische Firma baut den größten Windpark im Baltikum – für mehr grünen Strom, Energieunabhängigkeit und eine starke lokale Wirtschaft
Klima Erneuerbare Energien Estland Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Energie
13 Juni 2022

Moderne Heizsysteme in rumänischen Städten

Datenblätter
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Übersicht
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
19 Dezember 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 Dezember 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 Dezember 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

Weitere Veröffentlichungen