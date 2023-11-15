Erdwärme in Deutschland

„Die Wärmeproduktion gehört zu den größten Herausforderungen für Europas Energiewende, weil dafür besonders viel Energie gebraucht wird und das meiste CO2 anfällt.“
Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project represents the first commercial scale implementation of an innovative closed loop geothermal technology to generate baseload combined heat and power, through heat conduction transfer between rocks in the subsurface and a wellbore-isolated cycling fluid. This is expected to progress the feasibility, competitiveness and scalability of the technology by demonstrating its application to diverse geological settings, with the potential to be applied to a wider range of locations compared to conventional geothermal energy.
The objective is to support the integration of geothermal heat and power in the energy system and as a baseload source of energy with the aim to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, in line with the EU and national renewable energy targets. The project will also contribute to further innovative technologies in the energy sector and thus support learning-by-doing and positive knowledge externalities.
The Project supports the deployment and integration of a sustainable renewable combined heat and power source (geothermal) applying innovative technologies. It generates positive externalities in the form of reduced greenhouse gases and other hazardous emissions through the switching to a baseload source of sustainable energy. The Project also contributes at increasing learning-by-doing through the first commercialisation stage of an innovative sustainable technology, which should support costs reductions over time. The Project contributes to the 2030 national RE penetration targets of Germany, i.e. 80% RE in the power sector and 65% RE in the heating sector. The Project also contributes to maintaining or increasing safe delivery of energy.
The Project therefore addresses the following market failures: reducing carbon and air pollution externalities, security of supply and costs reduction of innovative low-carbon technologies.
The Project is aligned with EIB's Energy Lending Policy (Decarbonising Energy Supply and Innovation) and Climate Action (Mitigation / Renewable Energy) eligibility criteria and the policy contribution for Renewable Energy Sources is thus rated as Excellent.
The Project also complies with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, in particular in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, as the operation falls under the Thematic product (generation of clean, safe and sustainable renewable energy sources and solutions), through a technology at TRL 8. As a first-of-a kind commercial demonstration operation, the Project entails a
number of risks (credit, tehnology, construction, offtake) which cannot be fully mitigated due to its early-stage nature. This is combined with the limited experience of the Promoter as a start-up company.
EIB will be a key lender that will provide adequate terms and capacity to attract other specialized institutions to complete the funding plan of this project. The EIB financing further complements the EU Innovation Fund grant to provide a financial package which covers the distinctive risks of the Project. The Project would therefore not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
Based on their technical characteristics, the subsurface components of the project fall within Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, which requires the national competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The EIA screening-out decision was issued in 2021 and the project main operating plan (Hauptbetriebsplan) was approved in 2022. The environmental impacts are overall expected to be minor and mostly temporary during construction. The specific impacts related to drilling, completion and subsurface operations are expected to be limited with the implementation of appropriate mitigation measures and as the geothermal subsurface system will operate as a closed loop.
The promoter, as a private undertaking operating in the utility sector, is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives. The project, which will be supplying utilities already active in the energy sector, is deemed to not benefit from any special or exclusive rights, within the meaning of the Utilities Directives. Therefore, the private procurement procedures used by the promoter are acceptable for the project.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Über das Projekt
Wie und warum
Eavor-Projekt in Geretsried
Warum
- Geothermie liefert saubere Energie
- Weniger Emissionen als fossile Brennstoffe
- Beschleunigt die Energiewende in Deutschland
Wie
- Erdwärme gibt es immer und überall
- Eavor-Loop ist emissionsärmer als konventionelle Geothermie-Anlagen
- Erzeugte Wärme ersetzt Gaskessel und spart dadurch jährlich 45 000 Tonnen CO2
Video abspielen
4:13
„Die Kombination aus Wind, Sonne und Geothermie ist sehr wichtig für eine sichere Energieversorgung in einer großen Volkswirtschaft wie Deutschland.“
Medien zum Thema
Ein grünes Modell für Afrika
Frischer Wind im Torf
Projekte und Storys zum Thema
New green financing model launched in Serbia
In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
Small businesses on the front lines of security
How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.