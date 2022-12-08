Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE

Tunesien setzt auf sichere Versorgung mit Lebensmitteln

550 Millionen Euro für ein landesweites Netz von Getreidesilos

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
16/12/2022
Betrag
EUR 167.000.000
Länder
Tunesien
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
167.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Tunesien : 167.000.000 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 167.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/03/2024 : 17.000.000 €
16/12/2022 : 150.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 17.000.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Oktober 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2022
20220488
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
OFFICE DES CEREALES
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 167 million
EUR 550 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The EIB loan is expected to finance the rehabilitation and construction of new silos and strategic cereal reserves in the country, to increase Tunisia's cereal storage capacity. It will also support the required permanent working capital of the project promoter, to ensure operations in the current unstable context.

The project aims to address the current grain price spike resulting from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and build long-term capacity of Tunisia's grain supply chains. It should create significant additionality and social benefits by contributing respectively to the country's food security and generating important externalities in terms of improving nutrition and public health.

Additionality and Impact

The project responds to the grain supply shock and the trade distortions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a way that it builds long-term capacity and resilience in the country's food systems. It creates significant additionality and social benefits. The project contributes to the country's food security and generates significant externalities in terms of ensuring consumer nutrition and public health, as well as contributing to climate adaptation by reducing post-harvest losses in storing and handling of cereals. The operation enhances social stability in the region - a valuable public good, not supplied by the market without public intervention.

 

The project is a top priority for the Tunisian government, as evidenced in the national Emergency Food Crisis Response Project. Policy-wise, it is strongly aligned with the geographic pillar of the EU's external action (NDICI), specifically the thematic pillars "Inclusive Food Security" and "Social protection" and NDICI's Investment Framework that promotes Sustainable Agriculture. It will contribute to EU's "Food Resilience Facility" in the Southern Neighbourhood.

 

The EIB contribution to the project is high. EIB will provide significantly longer maturity, grace and availability periods to what is alternatively available to the Borrower on the local market. Through the Framework Loan, the Bank will provide a very flexible instrument, tailored to the needs of the Promoter. The EU Delegation is expected to provide grant resources, including for a Technical Assistance to support the Promoter to prepare high quality sub-projects. Moreover, EIB Services will need to monitor the project closely to ensure compliance with disbursement conditions. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, which will be determined as part of the due diligence. Issues related to occupational health and safety of workers within the value chain will be assessed and EIB will require the Promoter to comply with EIB's Environmental and Social Standards with particular attention to Standards 8 and 9 on Labour rights and Occupational and Public Health, Safety and Security. The project will positively contribute towards social inclusion given the targeting of the subsidised bread program to reach the vulnerable population of the country. Additionally, it will support Tunisia in building resilience towards food shortages due to climate change or to food price spikes, by increasing and modernising their cereal storage and logistics infrastructure.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

The proposed operation is expected to fall under NDICI-Global Europe mandate, subject to confirmation.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 Dezember 2022
16 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160900848
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220488
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Vorräte aufbauen

Warum

  • Tunesien importiert 95 Prozent des Weichweizens für Brot
  • Etwa 65 Prozent des Weizens kam aus der Ukraine, ein Zehntel aus Russland
  • Durch den weltweiten Preisanstieg bei Nahrungsmitteln verteuerte sich die Subventionierung von Brot in Tunesien
  • Landesweit mussten Getreidesilos neu gebaut oder saniert werden: für mehr Lagerkapazität und zum Schutz gegen Preiserhöhungen

Wie

  • Neue Getreidesilos verdoppeln Vorräte von zwei auf vier Monate
  • Die sanierten Silos sind für die Lagerung des regional geernteten Getreides besser geeignet; dadurch verdirbt weniger
  • Neue Schieneninfrastruktur befördert Getreidevorräte effizienter durch das Land
  • Investition in die Digitalisierung hilft dem tunesischen Getreideamt, Vorräte und Nachfrage zu überwachen

Sektoren und Länder

Tunesien Tunesien Entwicklung weltweit Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie

Wirkung

Mehr Kontrolle über die Lebensmittelversorgung

  • 80 Millionen Euro aus dem Kredit werden verwendet, um Vorräte aufzubauen und Knappheit zu verhindern
  • Durch größere Lagerkapazitäten kann Tunesien mehr Getreide kaufen, wenn die Preise günstig sind
  • Durch neue Silos und Transportinfrastruktur kann Tunesien Importe schneller von Schiffen entladen und Verzugszahlungen vermeiden
  • Regierung plant eine Reform der teuren Brot-Subventionen, die aber wichtig für die 15 Prozent der Menschen unter der Armutsgrenze sind

250

Mio. USD

2022 verteuerten sich Tunesiens Getreidekäufe um 250 Mio. USD

Story

Vorräte für schlechte Zeiten

Das Ziel ist hoch gesteckt.
Giovanni Munoz Castaneda

Senior Engineer, Abteilung Bioökonomie, EIB

Als im Frühjahr 2022 die Weizenpreise weltweit auf den höchsten Stand seit 20 Jahren stiegen, kostete in Tunesien ein Baguette weiter so viel wie seit über 15 Jahren.

Ein Subventionsprogramm hielt den amtlich festgesetzten Brotpreis für die tunesische Bevölkerung unverändert bei 0,19 tunesischen Dinar (etwa 6 Eurocent). Doch die Kosten für das Programm explodierten. Tunesien, das rund 95 Prozent des Weichweizens für Brot importiert, musste plötzlich 250 Millionen Dollar mehr dafür ausgeben.

Um künftigen Preiskrisen bei Nahrungsmitteln besser standhalten zu können, erweitert und saniert Tunesien sein landesweites Netz von Getreidesilos. Mittelfristig will es seine Vorräte von zwei auf vier Monate verdoppeln.  In den neuen Silos kann Tunesien das regional geerntete Getreide außerdem sicher lagern, damit nichts verdirbt.

Getty Images
Der Krieg in der Ukraine hat die Importe von Getreide und anderen Grundnahrungsmitteln verteuert und gestört.
Nabil Zarouk

Stellvertretender Generaldirektor, tunesisches Getreideamt

Video abspielen

2:32

custom-preview

Medien zum Thema

17 Januar 2024

Neustart für Städte

Mit einem Kredit der Europäischen Investitionsbank verwandelt Tunesien vernachlässigte Gegenden in attraktive Stadtviertel
Infrastruktur Stadtentwicklung Tunesien Südliche Nachbarschaft Entwicklung weltweit Soziale Infrastruktur
2 November 2023

Mit Technologie gegen Kükentöten

Niederländische Firma entwickelt kostengünstige Lösung, um noch vor dem Schlüpfen das Geschlecht von Küken zu bestimmen. Das könnte jährlich die Tötung von 6,5 Milliarden männlichen Küken vermeiden.
Risikokapital und Eigenkapital Risikokapital Venture Debt InvestEU Niederlande Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation
24 November 2022

Resistente Rüben

Ein französischer Pflanzenzüchter mit über 200 Jahren Familienwissen entwickelt klimawandelresistente Sorten, die mit weniger Pestiziden und Dünger auskommen
InvestEU Frankreich Europäische Union Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie
2 Juni 2020

Gute Bakterien und geschmeidiger Mozzarella

Die Europäische Investitionsbank fördert Unternehmen, die nach Alternativen suchen, um Nutzpflanzen ohne herkömmliche Pestizide zu schützen – auch mit ungewöhnlichen Produkten.
Irland Dänemark Frankreich Europäische Union Innovation Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie
